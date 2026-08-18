"Kim Sa-rang Lookalike" Oksun of Season 24 Draws Attention After Revealing, "A Celebrity Asked for My Number"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Oksun from Season 24 of "I'm Solo" drew attention after revealing an anecdote about a famous celebrity asking for her contact information before she appeared on the show.

On the 18th, Oksun posted a short video on her social media channel titled "The story of a celebrity asking for my number."

In the video, Oksun recalled the time she unexpectedly ran into a famous celebrity several years ago. She began by saying, "I was on my way home after visiting my cousin's older sister's house when I ran into a celebrity. I recognized him right away because he was extremely famous."

She then explained the situation in detail, saying, "I am not a very brave person, so I was just going to walk past. But at that moment, he and I made eye contact. His eyes widened, and he looked extremely surprised."

Oksun said she was also puzzled by the other person's unexpected reaction. She confessed, "So I wondered to myself, 'Why is he so surprised to see me?'"

She especially emphasized that the incident happened before she appeared on "I'm Solo." She said, "There was absolutely no reason for him to be surprised by seeing me, because this happened several years ago. It was before I went on 'I'm Solo.' So there was no way he could have been surprised to see me."

In other words, it was not a situation in which a famous celebrity would have recognized her and been shocked. Oksun said she still did not understand the reaction and was about to keep walking.

She recalled, "But I couldn't ask anything, so I just walked past." However, the story did not end there.

Oksun ended the video by saying, "But then he chased after me," raising curiosity about what happened next.

What exactly was the reason the celebrity followed Oksun, and what conversation they actually had afterward, has not been revealed. Since Oksun titled the story "the time a celebrity asked for my number," interest is growing in the rest of the anecdote.

Meanwhile, Oksun of Season 24 appeared on SBS Plus and ENA's "I'm Solo" and "Love Against Time," gaining attention as a Kim Sa-rang lookalike.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.