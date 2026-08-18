Heo Kyung-hwan Opens Up About the Hidden Struggles of Being the 'Pretty Boy' of Comedy: "Kissing a Different Woman Every Week, My Lips Were Just a Prop"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan opened up about the unexpected difficulties he faced while playing a romantic character on a past public comedy show.

On the 18th, a video titled "Taking It All the Way as If I Grew Taller" was released on the YouTube channel TEO.

That day, Heo Kyung-hwan appeared as a guest on "Salon Drip" and looked back on memories from his early days with Jang Do-yeon.

The two recalled the days when they performed sketches built around dating and romantic storylines on public comedy stages.

As they talked, Jang Do-yeon asked, "Back when you were doing 'Gag Concert' and those so-called love-line bits, did anyone you met in the sketch ever say, 'I wish we wouldn't do this,' or did you just leave it out on your own?"

Jang Do-yeon then brought up her own dating experience first. She said that when she was doing a love-line sketch with Yoo Sang-moo on "tvN Comedy Big League," she had even invited her boyfriend to the theater.

Jang Do-yeon said, "I wanted to show the person I love my professional side at work, so I invited my boyfriend."

She then imitated her boyfriend's expression as he watched the love-line scene between her and Yoo Sang-moo, laughing, "It was cute the way he watched it."

Listening to her, Heo Kyung-hwan also recalled his own past comedy character.

Heo Kyung-hwan said, "I had that kind of thing every week. Back then, I always played the role of the guy who kissed me once a week and ran away."

He then joked, "At the time, my lips were basically a prop," drawing laughter from Jang Do-yeon.

He looked back cheerfully on the period when his handsome looks led to multiple romantic storylines, but he admitted that he was not always happy inside.

Heo Kyung-hwan said, "I went through all of it," adding, "At the time, I kept thinking, 'Do I always have to play this kind of role?'"

He continued, "I was supposed to just make people laugh and wrap it up cleanly as a joke, but sometimes I felt a little bitter seeing myself in that position."

Earlier, Jang Do-yeon also talked about her first impression of Heo Kyung-hwan when she was a rookie. She recalled, "The first time I saw you, you just seemed like a celebrity," adding, "Even back then, your face was really handsome, your skin was fair, you spoke well, and you were neat. You already seemed like a finished product."

When asked why he passed the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) open-recruit comedian audition, Heo Kyung-hwan also made people laugh by using his looks as self-deprecating comedy, shouting, "I got in with my looks. I got in with this."

The two also recalled the strict comedian culture of their rookie days. They talked about how they were not allowed to wear hats or shorts, and how even drinking a glass of water in front of the water dispenser meant watching the seniors' reactions. They brought back memories they can now laugh about.

Heo Kyung-hwan was also asked whether he feels his recent popularity. He replied, "I think I made myself precious," adding, "My mother didn't raise me to be precious, she just raised me comfortably. But I ended up growing up precious on my own," which drew laughter.

He also revealed his unusual self-care habits, saying he would sit beside his mother when she used cucumber massages or cucumber packs, and that he even takes care of his nails himself.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.