CORTIS, from Big Hit’s youngest act to YOUNGCREATORCREW to a future 'stadium tour' — "Our passion has not faded"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] CORTIS, Big Hit Music’s youngest act, marked a dazzling first anniversary since its debut.

CORTIS is a five-member boy group launched ambitiously by Big Hit Music, home to BTS and Tomorrow X Together (TXT), on August 18 last year. Made up of Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho, the group sparked a YOUNGCREATORCREW craze as soon as it debuted. As a creator team that co-produces music, videos and choreography, it showcased a distinctive musical vision and quickly emerged as an artist representing the MZ generation, or E&Able generation.

Martin said, "Time has passed so quickly that it hardly feels real. It has been a year of growth, both as an artist and as a person. I feel like I have swum hard to survive through all these waves and changes and have become a stronger fish." Juhoon added, "When we debuted, so much was uncertain, but thanks to the people who always believed in us, we were able to fill the past year with good memories."

Their second mini album, GREENGREEN, entered the U.S. Billboard 200 at No. 3 on the May 23 chart and has remained on the chart for 13 consecutive weeks. That is the longest chart run among boy groups that debuted within the past five years. The title track, REDRED, topped major music charts at home and abroad. Although CORTIS has released only 14 songs so far, its cumulative streams have surpassed 1.1 billion on Spotify, the world’s largest streaming platform, as of the 13th.

Building on that momentum, CORTIS successfully completed its first world tour, PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN, and also took the stage at Lollapalooza Chicago, one of the United States’ major music festivals. The members said that the world-class experience helped them improve their stage performance the most.

What did the past year mean to CORTIS? Martin reflected, "Young Creator Crew played a major role in building our team culture. Through that song, the YOUNGCREATORCREW syndrome became a meme that represented a generation." Juhoon said, "Our debut stage is the most memorable for me." Keonho added, "Through our first tour, I keep feeling why I stand on stage and make music. Connecting with the audience as people, jumping and having fun together, and creating good memories on stage is the most meaningful thing."

CORTIS will meet fans on August 22 and 23 at the Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul with its first-anniversary concert, "Birthday Party." After that, the group will take its next steps toward another leap forward.

Martin said, "Since before our debut, I have always made a promise to myself not to let my passion for music and creation fade." James said, "I tend to place meaning in the process rather than the goal. I am giving my all on stage, 300 percent, with the same passion I had before debut."

In particular, the members said, "We want to keep growing. To become better people and better artists, we plan to push our limits and take on new challenges. As we gain more diverse experiences, we will continue to show you good music and art. In the future, we want to do arena tours and, beyond that, stadium tours."

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.