Lee Hyun-yi Hoped for a Huge Bonus for Husband at Samsung Electronics, but Said, "They Are Still Negotiating Whether to Give It" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Model Lee Hyun-yi expressed disappointment, saying that her husband’s bonus at Samsung Electronics is still under negotiation.

The episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" that aired on the 18th featured Lady Jane and Lim Hyun-tae.

While taking care of their child, Lim Hyun-tae kept checking the time and looked restless. He soon got up and walked over to the computer. What he was checking was the stock market in real time.

Lim Hyun-tae drew attention when he said, "I started with 5 million won in stocks, and my gains grew to 50 million won." Even amid the recent prolonged stock market slump, he said he had reached a 3% return at his securities company.

Lim Hyun-tae said he began investing after marriage to secure a stable income. He explained his own stock-trading strategy, saying, "The time I trade is my golden hour. I can't miss it. The selling and buying times are fixed. I do it carefully."

Lady Jane said, "My husband is also working hard on his billboard sales job right now. This year's sales are all done. He sold everything for the year and is now doing stocks," adding that Lim Hyun-tae has been working even harder for his family since their twin daughters were born.

Interest then turned to MC Lee Hyun-yi. Her husband works as a department head in a key semiconductor division at Samsung Electronics. When asked whether she had bought Samsung Electronics shares, Lee Hyun-yi said, "My husband doesn't own any stocks. I bought them at 59,000 won and haven't sold them yet. I bought 100 shares."

When the topic of her husband's bonus came up, Lee Hyun-yi said, "He is at school right now because of company training. I guess they are still negotiating whether to give it or not," expressing disappointment. She had recently said she was happy to hear that her husband could receive a bonus worth hundreds of millions of won. However, since he is currently taking a master's program through company training, the bonus payment appears to remain undecided.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.