Go Young-wook Takes Aim at Group Zaza Again, Saying, "It Was Obviously a Roo'ra Knockoff... 'Inside the Bus' Was Really Bad"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Go Young-wook, formerly of Roo'ra, delivered a blunt assessment of the co-ed group Zaza and their signature song "Inside the Bus."

On the 18th, Go Young-wook mentioned Zaza on his social networking service (SNS) and wrote, "Zaza... it was obviously a Roo'ra knockoff group."

He also spoke candidly about Zaza's hit song "Inside the Bus."

Go Young-wook did not hide his negative view, writing, "Even back then, whenever I happened to hear the song 'Inside the Bus' somewhere, I always thought it was really bad..."

Zaza was a co-ed group active in the 1990s and became widely known after the success of "Inside the Bus."

As a mixed-gender group, it is one of the acts that, along with Roo'ra, brings back memories of the 1990s K-pop scene.

Against that backdrop, Go Young-wook, a former Roo'ra member, has drawn attention by directly calling Zaza a "Roo'ra knockoff group" decades later and saying their signature song was "really bad."

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was previously sentenced to prison and served time after being convicted of sex crimes involving minors. Since his release, he has been sharing updates on SNS and posting a series of messages mentioning various celebrities.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.