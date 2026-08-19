Kim Bu-seon Speaks Out After Oksu-dong Home Is Seized: "The 200 Million Won Is Not a Confirmed Debt"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kim Bu-seon has spoken out after her Oksu-dong home was placed under provisional seizure in a lawsuit over the return of a 200 million won loan.

On the 18th, Kim Bu-seon said on her social media account, "The 200 million won is only the amount claimed by the plaintiff. It is not a confirmed debt," stressing that the full 200 million won currently reported has not been established as her debt.

She added, "The 70 million won debt I acknowledged has already been deposited for full repayment," and explained, "The key issue in the current trial is whether the remaining amount was a loan or financial support."

She also claimed that she had informed the bereaved family of the debt after the deceased passed away.

Kim Bu-seon said, "The deceased died in December 2025, and I only learned of the death in January 2026," adding, "I then contacted the family first and told them that there was 70 million won I owed to the deceased."

She continued, "I have never hidden the debt or refused to repay it," and asked that balanced reporting be done so that her reputation would not be damaged by only one side of the ongoing trial and inaccurate claims would not be amplified.

Earlier, according to a report by Sports Kyunghyang on the 17th, the bereaved family of the deceased, identified as A, filed a lawsuit against Kim Bu-seon seeking repayment of the loan.

The family said that the principal amount A sent to Kim Bu-seon from 2013 to 2015 totaled 199.74 million won, and that a significant portion of it should be returned.

The first hearing in the case was held on the 14th. The central dispute between the two sides is the nature of the money the deceased gave to Kim Bu-seon.

Kim Bu-seon's side acknowledges borrowing 80 million won from the deceased, but says 10 million won of that has already been repaid. It said the remaining 70 million won, which it recognizes as debt, has been fully deposited for repayment.

For the 3 million won sent each month by the deceased, however, her side argues that it was not a loan but a gratuitous form of support, and therefore does not need to be returned.

The bereaved family counters that Kim Bu-seon and the deceased were merely acquaintances, not lovers, and says it is hard to accept the claim that the money was given without any repayment agreement.

In the end, the court battle is expected to continue over whether the remaining amount, excluding the 70 million won Kim Bu-seon has acknowledged, was a loan that must be repaid or support given without compensation.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.