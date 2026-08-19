"No Shorts or Brand Logos"... Heo Kyung-hwan and Jang Do-yeon Recall the Harsh Discipline of 'Gag Concert'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedians Heo Kyung-hwan and Jang Do-yeon looked back on the strict senior-junior culture they experienced as rookies on "Gag Concert."

On the 18th, a video titled "Keyeotda Chigo Wanto" was released on the YouTube channel TEO. That day, Heo appeared as a guest on "Salon Drip" and reflected on his long-standing connection with Jang.

As the two talked about their days as rookie comedians at the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), they recalled the rules newcomers had to follow at the time.

When Jang asked, "Looking back now, was there any rule from group life that really made no sense?" Heo said, "Back then, we did everything we were told to do. Looking back, there were more than one or two."

Jang pointed to clothing as the most memorable rule. "The funniest thing was that logos were not allowed," she said. Heo added, "Logos were not allowed, and hats were basically not allowed either. Shorts were not allowed."

Rookies were said to have had to watch their surroundings even when drinking a single glass of water.

Jang recalled, "We could not even drink water at ease." Heo said there was only one water purifier at the time and explained, "It made no sense for a rookie to be standing in front of the water purifier like that."

He added, "There were so many seniors, and only one water purifier. When there are 80 or 100 people, you cannot say, 'Please wait a bit. I will drink some water and go.'"

Jang also noted that no one had explicitly forbidden rookies from using the water purifier, saying, "No one told us not to fill up our cups at the water purifier, but we still felt self-conscious."

The two also mentioned the practice of being summoned together by seniors. Jang recalled an episode in which one senior rushed to such a gathering wearing 7/8-length pants that violated the rules.

Heo said that the senior tried to hide it by pulling the pants down lower, but was eventually caught, drawing laughter.

Heo Kyung-hwan and Jang Do-yeon cheerfully revisited the strict rookie days of the past. From hats, shorts, and clothing with visible brand logos to simply standing in front of a water purifier to drink water, even the smallest actions required them to read the room around their seniors. Their vivid recollections conveyed the atmosphere of that time.

narusi@sportschosun.com

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.