Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young Say They Feel Awkward Alone Together, Turned Down Joint Ads, and Sleep with Their Daughter

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actors Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young admitted that spending time alone together feels awkward.

On the 18th, Ko So-young's YouTube channel released a video titled "First Ever! Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young's First Couple Talk Show in 16 Years of Marriage."

Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young married in 2010 and are now in their 16th year as a couple. When the producer/director asked, "When the children grow older, there will come a day when each of you dates separately and closes the bedroom door," Ko So-young laughed and said, "My husband said that because of that, 'Once the kids leave our arms, we'll have more time alone, so we need to get along better.' In fact, after we got married, we hardly ever had time alone together."

Jang Dong-gun also drew attention when he said, "After we got married, we received a lot of offers for couple commercials, but we felt awkward and couldn't film any of them." Ko So-young explained, "We did film one commercial together, but we shot it separately. The condition was that we had to film it separately, like a men's version and a women's version."

The reason the two could not help feeling awkward was then revealed, drawing more attention: they still sleep in the same bed as their daughter.

When asked, "Do you help with childcare?" Jang Dong-gun said, "If you call it childcare, there isn't anything special. I help when it's time to put the kids to bed. Our daughter still sleeps in the same bed with us." He added that he has a special trick for putting the children to sleep, saying, "If I scratch their backs, they fall asleep quickly. I've been doing it since they were babies, and they just couldn't stop. Scratching their backs can make my arm hurt a bit, so I have to lie on my side and do it. I eventually got the hang of it." He showed his down-to-earth side as a father.

Jang Dong-gun made people laugh again when he said, "Our son is growing so fast that his back area has gotten wider, so it's harder. Our son has graduated from that, but I scratched our daughter's back even last night."

Meanwhile, Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young married in 2010 and have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.