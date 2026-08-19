Jung Hye-sung Mentions Controversy Over Hosting 'I Am SOLO: Love Forever'... "I Still Get Hate DMs, But It's Better Than No Reaction"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jung Hye-sung addressed the controversy over her hosting of 'I Am SOLO: Love Forever.'

On the 18th, the YouTube channel 'Jinny Is Back' released a video titled, "Please take good care of our friendship. The reason Baek Jin-hee burst into tears while having brunch with actress Jung Hye-sung (feat. the one who wants to expose vs. the one who wants to protect)."

Baek Jin-hee recently brought up the controversy surrounding Jung Hye-sung's hosting of ENA and SBS Plus's 'Love Against Time,' saying, "I called her because I was worried about her. She has an introverted personality, but since it was her first broadcast, I think she felt she had to do well. So I told her, 'You're doing great, and you look beautiful.'" Jung Hye-sung previously drew criticism during her June hosting of 'I Am SOLO: Love Forever' for her overly energetic reactions, with viewers saying, "Her reactions are too much," "Bring back former MC Yoon Bo-mi," and "I can't focus."

Jung Hye-sung said her family also had a hard time emotionally afterward. "My mother and I are both struggling. People still send me hate messages by DM, but I accept them humbly. It made me think, 'There are people like this. I need to correct myself.' Being scolded is better than getting no reaction," she said.

She also stood by her approach, saying, "I am not going to change as a person. There must be a reason producer Nam brought me in, and I trust the production team. They say they like who I am now, so I will just keep going as I am. If I were to change, I would have to be born again."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.