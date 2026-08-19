Go Ji-yong, who gave up custody, tells son Seung-jae, who lives with his ex-wife, "I always miss you"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Go Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, has revealed his divorce from Yang-Im Hur and expressed his deep affection for his son, Seung-jae.

In the early hours of the 19th, Go Ji-yong posted a photo of himself with Seung-jae on his account, along with the message, "Always miss you, my baby boy."

The released photo shows Go Ji-yong looking at the camera with Seung-jae from his childhood. Seung-jae, who looks much younger than he does now, is making a playful expression that draws attention. By sharing a precious moment from the past with his son, he appears to have conveyed how much he misses him.

The photo has drawn even more attention because it was posted shortly after Go Ji-yong publicly revealed his divorce from Yang-Im Hur. Although their marriage has ended, it shows that a father's feelings for his son remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, Go Ji-yong married specialist doctor Yang-Im Hur in 2013 and they have a son, Seung-jae. The family gained wide popularity after appearing together on KBS2's "Superman Is Back" in 2017, but he recently announced the divorce. Last month, Go Ji-yong said that he and Yang-Im Hur had actually divorced two years ago, adding, "I will continue to do my best as a father, and although we have separated as a couple, we are supporting each other and doing well." It is known that custody was given to his ex-wife, Yang-Im Hur.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.