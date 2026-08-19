Jang Dong-gun Says 16-Year Marriage to Ko So-young Has Had Many Tense Moments: "I Was Arrogant"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actors Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young appeared together on YouTube for the first time and shared their honest feelings about each other.

On the 18th, Ko So-young's YouTube channel released a video titled, "First Ever! Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young's First Couple Talk Show in 16 Years of Marriage."

Jang Dong-gun appeared as the guest in the video. It was the first time the couple had appeared together in YouTube content.

At the end of the video, the two were asked the final question: what they appreciate most about each other.

Ko So-young said she was grateful not because of any special occasion, but simply because her husband has always been on her side.

She said, "He always gives me a sense of security. When something happens or I am feeling down, it feels like someone is always quietly by my side, supporting me without me even having to say anything. It feels like a comforting fence around me, and I am always grateful for that."

Jang Dong-gun replied, "Thank you," and Ko So-young joked back, "Are you mocking me? That was the first time I heard that," drawing laughter.

Jang Dong-gun then candidly admitted how his thinking had changed over the course of their marriage. He said, "At the beginning, I think I was a little arrogant. I thought I knew much more and could do things much better." He added, "But as I lived, I realized that wasn't the case."

He also said there had been many nerve-racking moments when he looked back on the years they had shared. Jang Dong-gun said, "There have been many moments that were really tense. So I wonder whether I could be living like this now if it weren't for So-young."

He then told Ko So-young, "You have been so wise in so many ways, and when I think about how frustrating it must have been to watch me, I feel sorry."

Ko So-young also spoke about Jang Dong-gun's real personality. She said, "He is more moody than people think. You might think I would be the moody one. That's how people see it, but he really likes the people around him and tends to get swept along by them."

She added, "Still, I think we each help keep the other grounded," offering a glimpse into the long marriage they have maintained.

Jang Dong-gun also shared his honest thoughts about appearing on YouTube that day. He said, "When she first said she wanted me to join, it wasn't that I refused to appear." He added, "Back in our day, I think we felt that there had to be a reason to appear in front of the public."

When Ko So-young said, "Now you have a reason," the two burst into laughter. Jang Dong-gun also joked that his appearance was meant to "correct some misunderstandings about me."

Meanwhile, Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young married in 2010 and have one son and one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.