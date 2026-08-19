"13 Lumps Found in Her Neck" Park So-dam Opens Up About Her Feelings During Cancer Spread: "I Thought It Was Burnout"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Park So-dam's story of learning how to stop only after falling ill, after running nonstop, resonated deeply as it was paired with each guest's support song.

On the 5th episode of MBC's "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109" (planned by Choi Haeng-ho / directed by Heo Ja-yoon and Kim Sung-nyeon / hereinafter "Playlist 109"), which aired on the 18th, solo singer Dayoung and actor Park So-dam appeared and shared the songs and stories that helped them endure life with the three MCs, Lee Seok-hoon, Yi Kang, and Dindin.

Dayoung first recalled her connection with Dindin, who had once worked with her as a regular guest on his radio show. She revealed Dindin's hidden side as a caring older brother, saying he always brought her gifts on her birthday.

For Dayoung, the hardest period was about five years ago. She told her company that she wanted to become a solo singer, a dream she had had since she was 6, but the answer she got was not what she expected. Instead of giving up, Dayoung went back to the basic training lessons she had received as a trainee. She then asked for a three-month leave to focus on music, and once it was approved, she boarded a flight to Los Angeles the very next day.

With no prepared network in Los Angeles, Dayoung contacted Eric Nam on the way to the airport and asked for help. After arriving, she met people she wanted to work with in person, introduced herself, and invested the money she had saved without hesitation. Rather than waiting for someone to give her a chance, she moved on her own and turned her dream of becoming a solo singer into reality.

The song that helped her get through that time was "number one rockstar." The demo she first received was titled "number one flopstar" and told the gloomy story of a so-called failed star. Dayoung said she was moved to tears when she heard it, and suggested changing the direction completely. She filled the lyrics with her own story and declaration, turning it into "number one rockstar." She said that while preparing for her solo career, she listened to the song whenever things got hard and waited for the day she could finally step into the world.

After Dayoung performed a live rendition of "number one rockstar," the three MCs were amazed by her solid vocals. Lee Seok-hoon said, "She sings live really well," and "She's so good," expressing his surprise. He added that the song felt even more powerful because it carried Dayoung's own story. Dayoung then encouraged those going through difficult times to believe they can be the best by their own standards, because they know themselves better than anyone else. She also urged them to trust themselves as the one and only "ONE & ONLY" in the world.

Park So-dam, who appeared next, brightened the atmosphere by giving the three MCs flowers she had prepared herself. Her connection with Yi Kang as seniors and juniors from K-Arts was revealed, bringing back the rumor about Yi Kang being a "Seoul Arts High School poster boy (?)" and drawing laughter. She also drew attention when she shared that she has stayed in touch on social media with Charlize Theron, whom she met during overseas promotions for the film Parasite.

After the lighthearted stories, Park So-dam spoke candidly about the period before and after her thyroid cancer surgery. While filming the movie Phantom, she said her energy suddenly dropped for no clear reason and she remained in a depressed state, but she thought it was burnout. Later, tests found 13 lumps in her neck, and she learned that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.

After the surgery, she had to start over from the beginning with the daily life she had taken for granted. Her stamina had dropped so much that even walking to Seokchon Lake, a place she had known since childhood, felt difficult, but she gradually increased the distance she could walk. During that process, she cried many tears alone, to the point that people close to her joked, "Aren't all the tears at Seokchon Lake yours?"

For Park So-dam, who spent her 20s running nonstop, the painful period also became the moment she first truly looked back on herself. She had worked without rest, moving between theater, television dramas, and films in a single year. After the surgery, she said she asked herself for the first time, "What can I do besides acting?" She then began trying things she had never done before. She traveled alone in Europe for 34 days, and in Iceland she drove herself to see the aurora. When she found a landscape she liked, she would pull over and even take a nap in the car.

Park So-dam said, "It would have been better if I hadn't gotten sick, but I think I got sick for a reason," adding that if she had not been ill, she would have kept living at the same pace without realizing how hard it was. She also said there were people by her side throughout the process of finding herself again.

During the filming of Phantom, Lee Ha-nee was especially by Park So-dam's side as she cried, feeling sorry that she could not do her part because she did not even realize she was sick. Shin Goo's words also stayed with her for a long time. Park So-dam recalled that when she cried, Shin Goo would wait until she had cried enough and then say, "Why are you crying? We still have to live today and live tomorrow."

A question from actress Uhm Jung-hwa, who had gone through the same pain, changed the way Park So-dam treated her body. Uhm Jung-hwa told her that even if she could not remember the pain from surgery under general anesthesia, her body remembered everything, and then asked, "So-dam, did you apologize to your body?" Park So-dam said she initially felt awkward, but later began saying to her body, "You must have been in a lot of pain. I'm sorry."

Advice she heard from Cho Yeo-jeong also led to a form of self-care. Cho Yeo-jeong reportedly asks herself before going to sleep, "Did you live today without regrets?" and falls asleep right away if the answer is yes. Park So-dam said she also began asking herself every morning and before bed, "Did you live well today? Are you okay?" Sul Kyung-gu's quiet but warm concern was also revealed. Park So-dam recalled that after her surgery, Sul Kyung-gu called her and, instead of directly asking, "Are you okay?" would ask, "Did you eat?" If she said yes, he would simply reply, "Oh, okay," and hang up.

Park So-dam's support song was HANRORO's "0+0." She said that after getting sick, she spent more time staring blankly at the sky and came to notice the beauty of everyday life that she had not seen before. Calling it a song that matched her desire to live each day she is alive as well as she can, she sang "0+0" herself and poured her own story into its calm voice.

Lee Seok-hoon responded with Yoo Jae-ha's "Hidden Road." He said it was also a song he sings to give himself strength during hard times, and performed it live in hopes that his feelings would reach Park So-dam. After the song ended, Park So-dam said, "It felt like a voice that keeps making me look up at the sky," expressing her emotion. In the video released right after the broadcast, comments from viewers who related to their stories continued to pour in. In response to Park So-dam's story about taking her first solo trip to Europe after her cancer surgery, one comment said, "It was such a good decision to make your first solo overseas trip to Europe." Another viewer wrote, "This week's support song was so good too."

Viewers also responded to Yi Kang's attentive reaction to Park So-dam's story, saying, "Since he's also an actor, he empathizes and is good at saying he has been through similar things in other stories." The full version of Lee Seok-hoon's "Hidden Road" also drew praise, with comments such as, "I really wait for this moment every week." The show's format of hearing guests' stories and answering with songs on "Playlist 109" also received strong reviews.

In the end, the comfort offered by Dayoung and Park So-dam pointed toward the same place in different ways. Dayoung spoke about finding the strength to move forward by believing in herself as the only one of her kind. Park So-dam urged those going through difficult times to first ask themselves, "Are you really okay?"

Meanwhile, at the end of the broadcast, former baseball player Yoon Seok-min and singer Song Ga-in were previewed as the next support song guests. The teaser raised expectations for what kind of life stories and personal support songs they will share.

"Playlist 109" is a nationwide support-song collection project that gathers the support songs that helped people stand back up during difficult moments, along with the stories behind them, to complete a 109-song playlist. It airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.