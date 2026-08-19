Jennie to Take Legal Action Against AI Videos Showing Her Body Exposure: "Aggressive Legal Measures Without Any Settlement or Leniency"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Blackpink's Jennie is taking action against maliciously edited videos that falsely depict her body exposure.

On the 18th, her agency, OA Entertainment, said, "Recently, we have continuously confirmed baseless defamation and the spread of false information about Jennie across online communities and social media, as well as the malicious editing and alteration of the artist's photos and videos, or their posting and distribution in ways that infringe on her privacy and personal rights."

It added, "We are continuing to monitor related posts and accounts and collect evidence in cooperation with our legal representatives, while also pursuing civil and criminal legal action in cases involving serious violations of rights. In particular, we will actively take the necessary legal measures, depending on the nature and severity of the case, against acts such as maliciously editing or reprocessing the artist's physical features, repeatedly posting or distributing certain scenes from photos or videos, or posting and spreading content combined with insulting expressions or false information. There will be no settlement or leniency of any kind."

Jennie recently appeared on stage at SUMMER SONIC 2026, one of Japan's major music festivals. After the performance, however, photos and outfits that made it appear as if parts of her body had been exposed were rapidly spread across social media and online communities.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.