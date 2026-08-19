Lee Ji-hoon's Wife Miura Ayane Shows Off Her 26-Week Pregnancy Figure: "Clearly Gaining Weight"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Miura Ayane, the wife of singer Lee Ji-hoon, shared an update on her 26-week pregnancy and talked about her happy daily life.

On the 18th, Ayane posted on her social networking service (SNS), saying, "I'm now 26 weeks along and have become a chubby pregnant woman!"

She added, "It's obvious that weight gain is unavoidable, but I'm eating plenty of the things I want, I passed the gestational diabetes test!!!, and I'm getting a lot of help from people around me, so I'm doing really well." She said she is continuing her pregnancy in relatively good health.

In the photos she shared, Ayane was wearing clothes that highlighted her figure. Her noticeably changed baby bump drew attention and made her seven-month pregnancy feel all the more real.

While expecting her second child, Ayane also revealed plans for a summer vacation with her family. She said, "We're going on a late summer vacation starting tomorrow," and explained that she plans to travel with her husband, Lee Ji-hoon, and their daughter Rui.

She also opened up about the difficulties of preparing for a trip during pregnancy, saying, "I always get super excited when I start planning a trip, but then the day before I suddenly don't want to go," and "When I think about packing all that luggage and leaving this house full of helping hands behind to struggle on my own..."

She added, "I know that by tomorrow I'll be heading to the airport with excited steps again, so I force myself to get up, carry on, and prepare hard once more," expressing her anticipation.

Meanwhile, Ayane married Lee Ji-hoon in 2021 despite their 14-year age gap. After welcoming their daughter Rui last year, she recently announced that she is pregnant with their second child, drawing many congratulations. She is currently sharing parenting and daily life updates through SNS and YouTube, actively communicating with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.