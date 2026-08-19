"Less Popular Than My Name Recognition"...Haha's First-Ever Fan Concert After 30 Years

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Haha opens up about his honest feelings as he takes on his first solo fan concert 30 years after his debut. He draws laughs with self-deprecating jokes, saying he is "not very popular despite my name recognition," while also raising curiosity by revealing that Yoo Jae-suk even bought tickets for the Seoul fan concert.

The Wednesday night episode of MBC's "Radio Star," airing today (19th), features Hong Hye-geol, Haha, Park Young-jin, and Hukky Shibaseki in a special titled "I Still Won't Die, Hee Hee," produced by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, and Byeon Da-hee.

Haha says he is preparing his first-ever solo fan concert for his fans, 30 years after his debut. With shows scheduled for Busan on August 22 and Seoul on September 13, he explains why he is taking on this new challenge, saying that although he has spent years working in broadcasting and music, this is his first solo fan concert.

In particular, Haha makes the set laugh by jokingly putting himself down, saying he is "not very popular despite my name recognition." He adds that many people do not even know he is holding a concert, which has made promotion difficult. He also says he feels disappointed as the viewer count keeps dropping whenever he turns on a live broadcast.

Meanwhile, Haha surprises everyone by revealing that Yoo Jae-suk bought tickets for the Seoul fan concert without telling him. He keeps quiet about whether Yoo will actually show up at the venue, heightening curiosity.

He also shares recent updates, saying his activities have expanded from being the "Mapo District security guard" to serving as a public relations ambassador for Haeundae District. After gaining attention with his signature song "Busan Vacance" and taking on the ambassador role, he says he has recently been loved for his "Busan wannabe" content. He adds that although he had been proud of his Busan dialect, the content drew a flood of comments telling him, "Don't use the dialect," setting up more laughs.

He also tells the story of a doting father whose jealousy exploded when his first-grade daughter Song-i got a boyfriend. Haha says he happened to witness a boy handing Song-i a ring, and that he was shocked to feel jealousy he had not expected, drawing big laughs.

He goes on to talk about how he had an unusual "star instinct" from an early age. Haha says some of the children he knew as a kid later became stars, and he also reveals a special connection with Juhoon of Cortis.

Haha also makes a surprise retirement announcement from WATERBOMB, where he has long been a familiar face. He says he has been a founding member who participated steadily for 10 years since the first event, but was left off the lineup for the first time in 2024. He says he now thinks "it's right for the people who fit the event better to go." But one more remark he adds afterward makes people question how serious his retirement declaration really was, sending the studio into laughter.

Hukky Shibaseki also unveils a special rearranged version of Haha's song "Story of a Short Kid" made just for him. Viewers are eager to see how Haha's signature track will be reborn with Hukky Shibaseki's own style.

From his first solo fan concert in 30 years to the embarrassment of being called a "Busan wannabe," his jealousy over Song-i's boyfriend, and his WATERBOMB retirement announcement, Haha's candid stories will be revealed on "Radio Star," airing tonight (19th) at 10:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.