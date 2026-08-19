After 14 Years of Friendship, Ivy Steps Onto Broadway — Why Jo Hye-ryun Was Deeply Moved in New York

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Jo Hye-ryun flew all the way to New York to watch Ivy's historic Broadway debut in person. Overcome with emotion, she said, "All I could see was her," and kept praising Ivy's English pronunciation and natural acting while cheering her on enthusiastically.

On the 19th, Jo Hye-ryun posted several photos on her social networking service (SNS) along with the message, "There she is, standing proudly on Broadway in New York, Roxie Hart Ivy. Watching her first performance." In the released photos, Jo Hye-ryun is seen giving a thumbs-up in front of the Ambassador Theatre in New York, where the musical "Chicago" is being staged. Dressed in a black hat, sunglasses, and a comfortable black outfit, she smiled brightly as she raised one hand and pointed to the "Chicago" sign.

Another photo, taken beside Ivy's large poster displayed inside the theater, also drew attention. The poster shows Ivy transformed into Roxie Hart, resting her chin on her hand and staring straight ahead. Standing right next to the poster, Jo Hye-ryun pointed at Ivy and could not hide her proud expression. After watching the first performance, Jo Hye-ryun praised Ivy's acting, saying, "All I could see was her," and added, "How can she be so pretty and so naturally good at it?" She went on to say, "Her English pronunciation is so beautiful and excellent that I was amazed again and again," before playfully adding, "I'm going to study English too."

She also offered heartfelt support for Ivy, who will remain on stage for the next three weeks. Jo Hye-ryun said, "Ivy, I will keep praying that you can complete your Broadway run safely and successfully over the next three weeks. I am so proud of you."

Ivy made her Broadway debut on the 17th local time, taking the stage as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" at the Ambassador Theatre in New York. Rather than joining a special performance with Korean production staff and actors, she entered an ongoing Broadway production and performed in English alongside the existing cast.

Ivy had previously explained, "Many people think this is a special performance with Korean actors, but I was cast as the only Korean in a Broadway show that was already running." It is a rare case in which a Korean performer was chosen for the same role she had played in Korea and cast as a lead in a Broadway production.

Ivy's connection with Roxie Hart began in 2012. By 2024, she had taken part in six seasons of the Korean licensed production and played Roxie in a total of 592 performances, including national tours. After 14 years, the actress who has portrayed Roxie Hart more than anyone else in Korea has entered the home of musical theater in the same role. Announcing her Broadway move, Ivy said, "I did not go looking for a dream; the dream came looking for me," and added, "By focusing on one thing for a long time, an incredible opportunity came my way."

Ivy debuted as a singer in 2005 and won popularity with hit songs such as "Sonata of Temptation," "If You're Gonna Be Like This," and "I Must Be a Fool." Starting with the 2010 musical "Kiss Me, Kate," she has built a strong reputation as a musical actress through appearances in "Chicago," "Aida," "Wicked," "Red Book," and "Moulin Rouge!"

Ivy is scheduled to meet Broadway audiences for three weeks through September 6.

Jo Min-jung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.