Kim Jae-joong Reveals He Was a Victim of School Bullying: "I Wonder Why They Hit Me So Much. Life Was So Hard"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Jae-joong opened up about being a victim of school bullying on Kkondaehee.

Kim Jae-joong recently appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel Kkondaehee.

As Kim Dae-hee admired Kim Jae-joong's looks, he asked, "Were you handsome from birth?" Kim Jae-joong replied, "I was pretty as a baby, but in middle school I suddenly became a less attractive kid." He added, "My face started looking better after I entered high school," and said, "I never really went through a noticeable second puberty. Life was too hard to even notice it. I wonder why they hit me so much."

Kim Jae-joong said, "Since my school days, they would pick on slightly fair-skinned kids or people who were different from them and drag them into the back alleys." Kim Dae-hee commented, "You were fair-skinned and had a glow, so maybe they picked on you even more. On the other hand, you must have had some good memories too, since you were handsome." Kim Jae-joong joked, "Like getting a few chocolates?"

Kim Jae-joong said, "There was a pretty girl at school who liked me. Because she liked me, the older boys dragged me away. I have a slight forward head posture, and I think that's because I spent so much time looking down at the ground when I was young. I was trying not to make eye contact." He added, "Even though there was a straight path from my house to school, there was another route that went up a small mountain. I took the detour so I wouldn't run into them."

Kim Dae-hee sympathized, saying, "You've really had a lot of ups and downs, even though you were popular." Kim Jae-joong replied, "That's why I really root for handsome people. Beyond just being good-looking, especially those who are naturally very handsome, they have so many difficult things to deal with. It's uncomfortable."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.