Karina Lookalike Girlfriend's Frequent Drinking Outings... Lee Hyori Says, "Don't Make My Man Anxious"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] On JTBC's "Love War," Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon offered sharp advice to a heavy-drinking girlfriend and an overly possessive boyfriend, drawing strong empathy from viewers.

The ninth episode of JTBC's dating reality show "Love War," which aired on Tuesday the 18th and was directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young, featured actor Daniel Choi and broadcaster Pungja as special diplomats. It also introduced a "possessive couple" as clients, drawing attention as they struggled with conflict caused by the man's excessive jealousy.

The possessive boyfriend, who said his girlfriend looked like LE SSERAFIM's ChaeWon and aespa's Karina, showed severe separation anxiety. He would even walk her to her nail salon, which was only 10 seconds from the home they shared, and would search for her around the house whenever she was out of sight. He was especially sensitive to booking inquiries from male customers. He explained that he did not want to accept male clients because, in the past, one man had made a reservation at the salon, showed romantic interest in his girlfriend, and even brought her a strawberry latte. In response, the girlfriend pointed out that he was controlling her too much under the guise of concern, saying he often lingered in front of the salon.

The boyfriend also felt hurt by the way his girlfriend treated him like a servant. Most of the housework, from cooking and cleaning to walking the dog, fell on him, and when he asked her to speak more kindly, she remained blunt. He complained that he sometimes felt like a servant.

Their conflict erupted over the girlfriend's drinking. After meeting friends for drinks for the first time in a while, she got caught up in the mood and deliberately ignored repeated calls from her boyfriend. When he later learned that a male acquaintance of one of her friends had joined the gathering, his anxiety reached a peak. In the end, he came to pick her up, and as she left, she vented her frustration with harsh words and behavior, heightening the tension. He was further shaken when he found out that his heavy-drinking girlfriend had been physically affectionate with another man while drunk, and he broke down in tears.

The reason he was so sensitive about her drinking outings was also revealed. In the past, a male friend of hers had expressed interest during a drinking session, and another time she lost contact after going to a guesthouse party. Those incidents had become trauma for him. At one point, he made 150 missed calls to her, and he worried that she could not control how much she drank. Seo Jang-hoon then criticized the boyfriend, saying, "Anything in excess becomes a problem," and called him out for obsessing over her in the name of love.

Pungja advised the girlfriend, saying, "It's true that your boyfriend's possessiveness is excessive, but in life, being loved like this by someone is truly a blessing. I hope you can understand his love a little more and be more considerate." Daniel Choi also shared his own experience to empathize with the boyfriend. He said, "I used to be jealous and possessive too. People aren't objects, so if you try to own them, they drift away," adding practical advice that "it's important to first find your own time."

Above all, Lee Hyori drew on her own experience to advise the heavy-drinking girlfriend. She said, "I also really like alcohol and people, but I keep my boundaries," and added, "I never go to drinking gatherings with men late at night. I don't make my man anxious." Her firm advice resonated with viewers, as she emphasized the need to protect boundaries in order to preserve trust with a loved one.

The "possessive couple" ultimately chose to stay together again after agreeing to conditions for compromise such as "don't come looking for me while I'm working" and "don't make drinking plans with male friends." The boyfriend promised, "I'll try to be a little more patient and wait," while the girlfriend said, "It feels like he's always waiting for me in the same place," reaffirming their affection for each other.

Online communities and SNS platforms were soon flooded with reactions such as, "Lee Hyori's advice really made me nod," "I hope they build a healthy relationship where they can trust each other," "Possessiveness is not love," "Like Daniel Choi said, I hope the boyfriend finds his own time," "Hyori's confidence in saying she doesn't make her man anxious is insane," and "I'm watching every episode as if Seo Jang-hoon has possessed me. This one was satisfying too."

Meanwhile, JTBC's "Love War" will move to a new time slot and air on Monday nights at 9:50 p.m. On August 25 at 8:50 p.m., highlights from the show's much-talked-about shaman couple and divorced couple will be broadcast. Episode 10 of "Love War" will air on Monday, August 31, at 9:50 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.