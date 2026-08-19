Hong Min-gi Hit by Dating Violence Allegations: "40 Calls and Death Threats" Shocking Claims

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Hong Min-gi has been swept up in shocking dating violence allegations, including throwing a soju bottle, grabbing someone by the neck, and making death threats. The accuser has also released a formal notice sent through a law firm, along with photos of injuries, while Hong Min-gi's agency is verifying the facts.

In the early hours of the 19th, influencer A, who has about 20,000 followers, posted a lengthy accusation on her social networking service (SNS) targeting Hong Min-gi. She also released a document she said was sent to Hong Min-gi through her legal representative, titled "Notice of Legal Action Regarding Illegal Criminal Acts."

The disclosed document was reportedly written on the 28th of last month. Through the document, A's side claimed that Hong Min-gi caused fear and psychological distress by throwing dangerous objects, including hurling a soju bottle at her on the street and breaking it.

Claims of assault and threats followed. A said Hong Min-gi suspected that she was seeing someone else and called her more than 40 times. During that process, he allegedly made threatening remarks to the effect that he wanted to kill them both. She also wrote that he physically assaulted her by striking her shoulder hard, pushing her body, and grabbing her by the neck.

Allegations of privacy invasion were also raised. A claimed that Hong Min-gi secretly viewed KakaoTalk messages on her phone out of obsessive suspicion. She also said he drove an electric scooter while drunk and took her with him, causing her serious injuries. She released photos that appeared to show the wounds she suffered at the time.

To make clear that Hong Min-gi was the subject of her allegations, A tagged his photo along with Fable Company’s SNS account and added, "The person in the previous story is the one I’m talking about." After directly naming him and releasing legal documents, the claims have spread rapidly across online communities and SNS.

Hong Min-gi's side has not yet issued a detailed response. Fable Company said on the 19th, "We are currently confirming the matter," in response to related reports. No acknowledgment or rebuttal has been made regarding each of the accuser's claims.

Hong Min-gi was born in 2002 and began his acting career in 2020. He gained attention for playing the younger version of Ju Ji-hoon in the Drama Love Your Enemy, and has also appeared in Study Group and A Trap Called Desire. He was recently reported to have finished filming season 2 of the TVING original series Study Group. As the allegations surfaced just as the rising actor was preparing to unveil his next project, his future activities are now under pressure. However, since the information released so far consists only of A's claims and has not been verified, attention is focused on what position Hong Min-gi and his agency will take.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.