"Developmental Delay in the Bottom 2%" Shock... Lady Jane and Lim Hyun-tae on High Alert Over Their 13-Month-Old Twin Daughters

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Lady Jane and her husband Lim Hyun-tae were left stunned after seeing the results of developmental tests for their twin daughters.

On the episode of SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" that aired on the 18th, the couple's daily life was revealed.

That day, Lim showed unusual interest in his daughters' future education even before they were born. Although the children had not even started daycare yet, he looked into prestigious elementary schools and English-language kindergartens. He even suggested moving to Gangnam School District 8 for their education.

Lim said, "They have to go to a prestigious elementary school and an English kindergarten," showing his strong enthusiasm for education. He then drew laughter by adding, "Wouldn't it be nice if there were at least one judge or prosecutor in the family?"

Lady Jane responded in disbelief, saying, "The twins haven't even started daycare yet," as she reacted to her husband's extreme focus on education.

The couple also brought up a story about having their twins' fortunes read. At the time, they were told that the girls would do well in school and go on to Seoul National University and Harvard University. Referring to that, Lim said, "Didn't we recently hear that the kids would go to Harvard?" revealing his high expectations.

Lim later took the twins to undergo developmental testing for infants and toddlers.

Lady Jane questioned whether such tests were possible for children who were only 13 months old, saying, "Can they even do tests when they're this young?" Lim explained, "These days, once children are just past their first birthday, they can analyze behavior and explore possible career paths. I didn't know either, but I looked it up and that's what the test was."

Lady Jane reacted by saying, "He's being excessive. Really excessive." She added, "As you know, my husband is an avid member of parenting forums. Among mothers in school district neighborhoods, they say children are tested from their first birthday to build a life plan."

However, an unexpected situation arose during the test. Experts urgently discussed Star's movements.

After examining Star directly, an expert said, "We need to retest her. It would be better to see her in person," which made the atmosphere tense.

Star was especially strongly attached to her mother, Lady Jane. Because she was born small, she was also a daughter whom Lady Jane cherished deeply.

As the couple waited anxiously for the results, the developmental scores were revealed. The expert said the result was "75th out of 100," but explained that "both are within the average range."

However, there was a difference between the twins in language development. When it was explained that the other daughter, unlike Star, was lagging behind her peers in language development, Lim could not hide his shock.

A surprising result also came from the motor skills test, which had been flagged for retesting. The expert described Star's motor development as being in the "bottom 2% for developmental delay."

The expert added, "When children crawl on all fours, the strength in their arms and legs increases, but Star was moving by pushing both legs at the same time," and advised that training to build muscle development was needed.

Lim, who had expected a positive result, let out a sigh and was deeply disappointed after hearing the words "developmental delay."

Lady Jane said, "I think my husband was shocked because he had high expectations, and then found out the child was below average."

The expert then urged Lim not to worry too much. "Multiple-birth children tend to develop more slowly at first," the expert said, adding, "Please take this as part of the process of figuring out what to do going forward."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.