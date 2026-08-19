Kim Jung-eun Reveals Her Husband's Stalker-Like Courtship: "He Followed Me Around Hong Kong for Four Days"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Jung-eun will make a surprise appearance on "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" and share the romantic love story of how she met her husband.

On the episode of Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2," airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 21st, Lee Seung-chul, the show's "principal," and his close friend Kim Jung-eun appear as special teachers and offer relationship advice to the "students," Kim Sung-soo and Kim Yo-han.

During the studio conversation, Lee Seung-chul thanked Kim Jung-eun, saying, "We are very close. She even served as the MC for my 30th anniversary concert." Kim Jung-eun replied, "I am rooting for Kim Sung-soo and Kim Yo-han," and advised, "I think things will be better if the two of you open your hearts a little more."

Tak Jae-hoon, the show's "discipline teacher," then asked, "How did you meet your husband?" Kim Jung-eun said, "My husband was a junior of someone I knew, and I first met him while traveling in Hong Kong and spending time with acquaintances. But he kept showing up wherever I went. I think he followed me for three or four days." She added, "He proposed just one month after we started dating," and "The last digits of his phone number are the date we first met," surprising everyone.

A little later, Kim Jung-eun watched the Yeosu trip of the Kim Sung-soo-Park So-yoon couple with great seriousness. When an awkward atmosphere seemed to settle between the couple, she shared her own experience and praised the value of traveling as a married couple. She said, "When my husband and I were dating, we traveled to a small hot spring town in Japan. The atmosphere was so nice that we promised to come back there if we ever fought later on. Much later, when we actually had an argument, we went back to the same place." Lee Seung-chul gave her a thumbs-up, saying, "That's a great idea for overcoming conflict between a married couple!"

Kim Jung-eun's candid behind-the-scenes stories about married life, along with her relationship advice for Kim Sung-soo and Kim Yo-han, will be revealed on Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" at 9 p.m. on Friday the 21st.

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-eun married a Korean American financial worker of the same age in 2016. She has been active in both Korea and Hong Kong, and her husband reportedly earns 1 billion won a year, drawing public attention.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.