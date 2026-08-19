"What Would Chang Kiha Be Like in Bed?" Kwak Jeong-eun Apologizes 12 Years Later for Sexual Harassment Remark: "I Hope You Can Let Go of Your Anger Now"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Writer and broadcaster Kwak Jeong-eun has apologized for the "bed remark" she made about Chang Kiha in the past.

On the 18th, a video titled "What Does a 48-Year-Old Single Woman Do at Night? My Real Night Routine and Must-Have Items I Bought Myself" was uploaded to Kwak Jeong-eun's YouTube channel.

Kwak Jeong-eun, who recently switched to a Super Single (SS) bed, introduced her night routine while explaining the advantages of a motion bed. In a follow-up cookie video, she said, "I talked in detail about beds today, but the word 'bed' is very special to me. Many of you can probably guess why. Twelve years ago, I appeared on a variety show and made a remark about a male celebrity, saying, 'He is the kind of man who makes you wonder what he would be like in bed.' That led to a lot of articles and many comments asking how I could say something like that."

Back in 2014, Kwak Jeong-eun sparked controversy after saying of Chang Kiha, who appeared as a guest on a variety show, "When he is sitting still, he seems quiet and reserved, but once he starts singing, he has explosive energy. That makes you imagine what he would be like in bed."

"To answer that now, at the time I had spent 13 years of my life working as a magazine journalist, and as a reporter writing some of the most sexualized articles in one of the most sexualized media outlets in Korea. Because of that, I also had a limited understanding of broadcasting, and I failed to realize that expressions that were acceptable in magazines could be unacceptable on television, where far more people would see them and feel uncomfortable. No matter what my intention was, there is always the context of the moment in which something is spoken, and I came to understand that it is the speaker's responsibility to carefully consider that as well. Even if belatedly, I offer my sincere apology to those who felt uncomfortable with my words at the time," she said, bowing her head.

"There are still people leaving comments even now, asking, 'What would this woman be like in bed?' My message to them is that life is too short to keep hating someone over something said 12 years ago on a variety show," Kwak Jeong-eun said. "I hope you can let go of your anger now and also listen to the many different things I have to say."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.