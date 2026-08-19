Go Young-wook Speaks Out Amid Pro-Japan Controversy Involving Ha Young and Hyukoh: "Learn Basic Civic Sense from Japan; Rooting Out Pro-Japan Figures Is Outdated"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Go Young-wook, formerly of Roo'ra, has spoken out amid the recent pro-Japan controversy shaking the entertainment industry.

On the 19th, Go Young-wook shared an article on his account along with the post, "Before getting worked up over the outdated practice of rooting out pro-Japan figures, shouldn't the priority be for Koreans to at least live by the most basic standards?" The article he shared reported that vacationers who enjoyed swimming in Sillim Valley on Gwanaksan in Seoul had illegally dumped trash. Go then strongly added, "Learn at least Japan's civic sense when it comes to cleaning up trash."

Go Young-wook also shared an article on the 18th about Hyukoh drawing controversy for featuring Sakura Ando, a descendant of a war criminal, in a music video. He expressed anger, saying, "Why are people still talking about pro-Japan figures in 2026? Then just stop traveling to Japan and everything else too."

In recent days, the entertainment industry has been hit by a series of controversies over whether celebrities have pro-Japan ancestors. Actress Ha Young first came under fire after it was revealed that her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, had pro-Japan activities. As more details about Ahn's actions continued to surface, Ha Young bowed her head on the 12th, saying, "Through this incident, I looked up the related materials myself and learned about my great-grandfather's pro-Japan activities." She added, "I reflect on having casually mentioned my family history without properly understanding the history of our country, which went through the painful Japanese colonial period."

Hyukoh, which released its new single 'Godspeed!' on the 18th, also faced backlash for casting Sakura Ando in its music video. Ando is an actress who is well known in Korea for appearing in films such as 'Shoplifters,' 'Monster,' and '100 Yen Love,' but she drew criticism after being identified as a descendant of a prime minister from the Japanese colonial period.

Sakura Ando is the great-granddaughter of Tsuyoshi Inukai, who served as Japan's 29th prime minister from 1931 to 1932. Inukai was in office at the time of the Lee Bong-chang incident and had previously expressed views that demeaned Koreans and justified imperial rule. As pro-Japan controversies continue to ripple through the entertainment world around National Liberation Day of Korea, Go Young-wook's remarks are also drawing criticism for ignoring the historical context.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in 2013 on charges of sexual offenses against minors. Since his release, he has continued to stir controversy by posting critical comments about celebrities on social media.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.