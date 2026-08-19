James (CORTIS) Shows a Chic Gaze

A photo call for a cosmetics brand was held at Factorial Seongsu in Seoul on the 19th. James (CORTIS) poses for the camera. Seongsu-dong = Reporter Bak Jaeman pjm@Sportschosun.com/2026.08.19/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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A photo call for a cosmetics brand was held at Factorial Seongsu in Seoul on the 19th. James (CORTIS) poses for the camera. Seongsu-dong = Reporter Bak Jaeman pjm@Sportschosun.com/2026.08.19/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.