Park Bo-kyung, Married to Jin Seon-kyu, Reveals Hardship She Endured in Tears: "We Had No Money for Rice, So My Mother Sold Her Gold Necklace"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Bo-kyung opened up about the tearful early days of her marriage to Jin Seon-kyu.

Episode 356 of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," airing today (Wednesday the 19th) at 8:45 p.m., will feature Jeon Joo-yeon, the first Korean to become a World Barista Champion and the CEO who turned Busan into a coffee city with a single cafe; comedy duo Kim Dae-hee and Kim Jun-ho, who helped lead the golden age of public comedy over the past 27 years; actress Park Bo-kyung, who won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2026 Blue Dragon Series Awards; and chefs Lee Yeon-bok and Yu Bang-nyeong, longtime friends of 40 years who met as rivals on "Street Restaurant Fighter."

Viewers will also hear the story of actress Park Bo-kyung, who won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2026 Blue Dragon Series Awards after a 10-year pause in her career. Four years ago, she cheered on her husband Jin Seon-kyu when he appeared on "You Quiz on the Block." This time, she takes center stage herself, and a surprise interview with Jin Seon-kyu, who is there to support his wife, adds special meaning.

The episode will also draw attention to the story of how the two, who met as seniors and juniors at K-Arts and built their dreams together in Daehak-ro, ended up winning Blue Dragon trophies side by side 16 years after marriage, creating a matching trophy couple moment. Along with her much-talked-about acceptance speech, "Honey, today is day one," the show will reveal behind-the-scenes moments from the ceremony, where Jin Seon-kyu cried even harder than his wife, as well as Yoo Jae-suk's story of being moved on site. It will also share the unexpected reason they rushed off to play claw machines right after the win, along with behind-the-scenes details from the filming of "The Art of Sarah," which brought Park Bo-kyung the joy of the award.

Her unexpected love story with her husband Jin Seon-kyu, a textbook emotional type, will also capture attention. The episode will reveal stories from their early married life, when they had to sell her mother's gold necklace because they could not afford even a single grain of rice, as well as Jin Seon-kyu's inner feelings of self-disgust as a breadwinner struggling through hardship. It will also share Park Bo-kyung's practical, resilient side as a wife who did everything she could to protect her husband's dream in any situation.

In particular, Park Bo-kyung spent 10 years raising their two children while her husband found success first, and her journey back to acting after that long hiatus is expected to be deeply moving. The episode will also explore why she felt so many emotions when she returned to Daehak-ro after giving birth, along with the sincerity of the couple, who have supported each other's dreams and stood by one another through everything. Her warm message of encouragement to working mothers in similar situations is also expected to resonate strongly.

Meanwhile, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.