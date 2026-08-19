Ko So-young, married to Jang Dong-gun, says her premarital pregnancy was "carefully planned"... "The pressure at 39 was intense"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ko So-young said that her premarital pregnancy was carefully planned when she married Jang Dong-gun.

On the 18th, Jang Dong-gun appeared as a guest on Ko So-young's YouTube channel, where the couple spoke candidly about everything from their dating days to marriage and parenting.

The two also revisited their different memories of the proposal and the process of deciding to get married. Jang said Ko had told him at the time, "I hate men who make a big event out of things," and explained that their relationship naturally led to marriage without a special proposal.

He also recalled the moment they met each other's parents before the wedding. Looking back on his first visit to Ko's parents, Jang said, "I'm usually very sensitive to the cold, but it was so hot. The air conditioner was so cold that it should have felt chilly, but I was sweating because I was nervous."

He added that he had little trouble getting close to his in-laws. Jang recalled, "My mother-in-law had a great personality and treated me well. My father-in-law also had some things in common with me. He liked drinking, too."

Ko then directly brought up the fact that she was pregnant at the time of their marriage, saying, "Even the wedding trousseau was already there. In my belly."

She stressed that the premarital pregnancy was no accident. "It was actually carefully planned," she said. "That year was the Year of the Tiger. It was a baby boom, and I wanted to have a child that year."

She also admitted that she felt pressure about marrying later in life. Ko said, "I got married at 39. These days it's a new era, so it's fine, but back then there was pressure about whether getting married at 39 was even possible." She explained that she planned the pregnancy while considering the timing of both marriage and childbirth.

Meanwhile, Ko So-young and Jang Dong-gun married in May 2010 and welcomed their first son in October that same year. They later had a second daughter in 2014.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.