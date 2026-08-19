CORTIS Makes Its Mark One Year After Debut, Nominated in Two Categories at the VMAs

CORTIS is taking on a new chapter in its history.

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in the United States announced this year’s nominees on the 18th local time. CORTIS was nominated in two categories: Best New Artist and Best K-Pop. It is the first K-pop boy group that debuted in the 2020s to receive a nomination at the awards.

In the Best New Artist category, CORTIS will compete with rising stars including Malcolm Todd, Myles Smith, and Stella Lefty. In Best K-Pop, the group also earned a double honor by being nominated alongside its label senior BTS with “Swim.”

Its chances of winning are also strong. With its second mini album, GREENGREEN, CORTIS stayed on the Billboard 200, the main U.S. album chart, for 14 consecutive weeks. That marks the longest chart run for a single album by a K-pop boy group that debuted within the past five years. The group also performed strongly on Billboard’s detailed charts, including World Albums, Top Album Sales, Billboard Global 200, Global Excl. U.S., and Artist 100.

Its debut album, Color Outside the Lines, also entered the World Albums and Top Album Sales charts, while cumulative streaming has surpassed 700 million, reflecting its strong popularity.

CORTIS will hold a debut anniversary concert, “<Put Your Phone Down> Birthday Party,” on August 22 and 23 at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul.

The VMAs is considered one of the four major music awards in the United States, alongside the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and American Music Awards.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.