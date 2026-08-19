Harisu Clarifies 'No-Pay' Ad Rumor: "I Received 60 Million Won for Six Months, and the Chairman Strongly Recommended Me"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Harisu has personally set the record straight about rumors surrounding the cosmetics commercial that launched her into stardom.

Harisu appeared on the YouTube channel TG Girls, released on the 18th, and spoke about her early career and how she was chosen as a model for Dodo Cosmetics.

During the show, the host asked Harisu, "Didn't you make your debut through Dodo Cosmetics? There are so many behind-the-scenes stories on our side. I also heard that you weren't originally a model, but agreed to do the ad by saying, 'I won't take any pay.'"

Harisu immediately denied the claim, saying, "What are you talking about?" She said, "I was the first rookie in Korea to work as a makeup and beauty model, and I received 60 million won for a six-month contract." She added that, for a newcomer at the time, it was "an unprecedented and shocking offer."

Harisu also described the difficult path that led to her being selected as an advertising model. She said, "I entered the transgender world in 1991, but I also debuted in the entertainment industry. I was cast in films and dramas, and even as an ad model, but I couldn't sign the contracts," explaining that the reason was "because I am transgender."

Even when casting went through, it often did not lead to an actual contract. Harisu recalled, "So I remained unknown for about 10 years, and before I reached my 10th year, I was cast in the film Yellow Hair 2. That's how the movie and the Dodo Cosmetics ad came about."

In particular, Harisu claimed that the cosmetics company chairman saw her in person at the time and strongly pushed for her selection as a model. She explained, "When he saw me then, the chairman said I had to do it no matter what."

She also mentioned another rumor surrounding her selection as a commercial model. Harisu said, "I know there were also people insisting that they were the original model," adding that stories had circulated suggesting she filmed the ad in place of another model.

Meanwhile, Harisu is known as South Korea's first transgender celebrity. She made a strong impression on the public through a cosmetics commercial in 2001 and became widely known. Since then, she has worked as a singer, actress, and broadcaster, establishing herself as one of the country's most prominent transgender entertainers.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.