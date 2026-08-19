Hong Min-gi, accused of dating violence, faces revelations of dog abuse and disparagement of fans; the situation escalates... What will happen to 'Study Group Season 2,' which has finished filming?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Allegations of dating violence surrounding actor Hong Min-ki have escalated to include derogatory remarks about women and fans, as well as claims of animal abuse.

While his agency announced that they are "currently formulating a statement and will release one soon," the production team of TVING's "Study Group 2," in which Hong Min-ki is reported to have recently finished filming, is also verifying the situation. A, who identified herself as Hong Min-ki's ex-girlfriend, posted a lengthy additional exposé on her social media on the 19th, detailing incidents she claims to have experienced during their relationship. A alleged that Hong Min-ki habitually made remarks such as, "Women are most attractive in their early 30s; once they pass that, they become middle-aged women," "Women should go to the military too," and "Men are the sky, and women are the earth. " She added that he disparaged his former lover, who is currently active as an actor, and also used profanity toward fellow actors, staff, and directors he worked with.

Claims regarding his attitude toward fans have also emerged. Ms. A claimed that Hong Min-ki made remarks to the effect that "those broke people are acting like stalkers to get the best value for their money" regarding fans who came to see him. She also stated that after attending a birthday party organized by fans, he expressed fatigue and dissatisfaction, saying he went reluctantly even though he didn't want to.

Allegations were also raised that he actually abused the pet dog that had been shared on social media. Ms. A claimed that Hong Min-ki cursed at the dog and kicked it. She also stated that after she sent a certified letter, he cut off contact for several days, leaving the dog alone at home.

Ms. A revealed that she, too, suffered from continuous verbal abuse and gaslighting during their relationship. She claims to have heard Hong Min-ki say things such as, "My mental illness relapsed because of you," "I want to die," "Let's die together," and "I'm an idiot for dating you. " She stated that the conflict continued even after the two broke up.

Ms. A stated that she suffered from guilt, believing that Hong Min-ki's panic disorder stemmed from her, and revealed that she visited his home multiple times to kneel and apologize. She claimed that during this process, Hong Min-ki displayed threatening behavior, such as cursing and kicking surrounding objects, for 20 to 30 minutes. In particular, she alleged that even though they had already broken up, Hong Min-ki forced her onto the bed, attempted sexual intercourse, and touched her body.

Ms. A lamented that it was only about three weeks after the breakup that she realized what she had experienced was not love, but violence and exploitation, and that the extreme fear made it difficult to lead a normal life. She explained that she eventually informed her parents of the facts and initiated legal action. Previously, on the 28th of last month, Ms.

A disclosed a document titled "Notice of Advance of Legal Action Regarding Illegal Criminal Acts," which she claims was sent to Hong Min-ki and his agency through her legal representative. The document contained allegations that Hong Min-ki threw a soju bottle at her on the street, hit her shoulder, pushed her, and grabbed her by the neck. The allegations also included claims that he made over 40 phone calls suspecting a relationship with another man and threatened A by saying he "intended to kill both of them," as well as that he injured A while driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. A confirmed that the person she identified was indeed Hong Min-ki by directly sharing Hong Min-ki's photo and his agency's social media account.

Hong Min-ki's agency, Fable Company, stated immediately after the initial revelation that they were "verifying the matter. " Later, they announced an official response, stating, "We are currently organizing our position and plan to make an announcement soon. " As of now, no specific acknowledgment or rebuttal has been issued regarding the individual allegations raised by A. Due to these allegations, attention is also being drawn to the TVING original series 'Study Group 2,' in which Hong Min-ki appears.

In Season 1, Hong Min-ki played the role of Park Geon-yeop, who entered Yuseong Technical High School to seek revenge on Pi Han-ul. It has been reported that Hong Min-ki recently finished filming his appearances in Season 2, but the exact completion date has not been disclosed. The production team of 'Study Group 2' stated, "We just came across the issue.

As it is a personal matter for the actor, we need to verify the details. " While the production of Season 2 has been officially confirmed, a specific release date has not yet been announced. As the allegations regarding assault, threats, derogatory remarks about women and fans, pet abuse, and unwanted physical contact are currently claims made by "A"'s side, the facts have not yet been verified.

With his agency announcing an official statement, attention is focused on how Hong Min-ki's side will respond to further revelations. Meanwhile, Hong Min-ki, born in 2002, began his acting career in 2020. After gaining recognition as the child actor playing Ju Ji-hoon's younger self in tvN's 'Love is a Single Log Bridge,' he appeared in TVING's 'Study Group,' MBC's 'Bunny and the Brothers,' Netflix's 'Trigger,' KBS2's 'My Dear Thief,' and ENA's 'Dr.

Someboy. ' Reporter Jo Min-jung mj. cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.