"I've Lost So Much Weight" Hwang Jung-eum Transforms Into Jennie in Lingerie Look... Lee Ahyumi Surprised by the R-rated Style

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Hwang Jung-eum showed a different side of herself by trying idol-style makeup for the first time in more than 20 years.

On the 19th, a video titled "The Day I Went to the Club with Lee Ahyumi After Doing Idol Makeup" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

That day, Hwang Jung-eum spent a special day with her close friend Lee Ahyumi as she tried idol styling for the first time in about 20 years, since her Sugar days.

Before getting her makeup done, Hwang Jung-eum asked for a style that would make her look like an idol, saying, "Make me look like an idol. Make me look like BLACKPINK's Jennie." The makeup artist suggested a "pink beam" look with a rosy glow, which is currently trending in idol makeup, and Hwang Jung-eum added lavender-toned eye makeup.

After seeing the finished look, Hwang Jung-eum expressed satisfaction, saying, "It's so pretty" and "The makeup turned out really well."

She then pulled off a lingerie look as well, taking her styling transformation even further. Showing a bold new charm in the daring outfit, Hwang Jung-eum joked, "I'm a mother of two who wants to be Jennie," drawing laughter.

Lee Ahyumi then appeared in a style reminiscent of the girl group NewJeans. After seeing Hwang Jung-eum's look, Lee Ahyumi was shocked and said, "This is R-rated," and, looking at Hwang Jung-eum's changed figure, added, "You've really lost a lot of weight."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum is raising her two sons alone after her divorce.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.