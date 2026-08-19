Ji Sang-ryeol Says He Is Doing Well With His 16-Year-Younger Girlfriend, Then Jokes About a "Divorce Fortune": "If I Had Gone Earlier, We Might Have Broken Up"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Ji Sang-ryeol drew laughs after sharing a story about the "divorce fortune" he once heard in a fortune reading.

On the 18th, Roborock's official social networking service account released content titled "Ji Sang-ryeol Divorce Fortune."

That day, a producer asked Ji, who is currently in a publicly acknowledged relationship, "May I ask you a personal question? Are you still doing well together?"

Ji nodded and said, "Yes, we're still doing well." He added, "I appeared on Na Young-seok's YouTube channel 'Na Young-seok's Nabul Nabul' recently, and I talked about it there too."

When the producer asked, "Then have the two of you ever checked your compatibility?" Ji recalled a fortune reading he had in the past and said, "There was talk like that before."

He explained, "I had a Tojeong Bigyeol reading, and it said that if I had gone earlier, we might have broken up," referring to the divorce fortune that was said to be in his fate.

After hearing that marrying later would bring better fortune, Ji joked, "But I'm almost 60 anyway," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Ji met Shin Bo-ram, a home shopping show host 16 years his junior, through his close friend Yeom Kyung-hwan on KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband" last year, and the two later became a couple.

Ji had previously said, "At first, my thoughts about marriage kept going back and forth. But now I have a firm resolve that I should get married," revealing his changed view on marriage.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.