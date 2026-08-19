Stray Kids Achieve Unprecedented Ninth Consecutive No. 1 on Billboard 200, a Historic Milestone: "Endless Growth"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Stray Kids have once again made K-pop proud.

Billboard magazine announced its chart rankings for the week of the 22nd on its official website on the 18th local time. According to the rankings, Stray Kids' mini album "THIS & THAT," released on the 7th, took No. 1 on the main album chart, the Billboard 200. With this, Stray Kids set a historic record as the first act ever to enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1 nine times in a row, and as the group with the most Billboard 200 No. 1 albums in the 21st century.

Stray Kids also reached a new career high on the main singles chart, the Billboard Hot 100, which is widely seen as a key measure of popularity in the U.S. music market. Their title track "THIS & THAT" ranked No. 38. Since first entering the Hot 100 in November 2023 with "Rock," the group has now landed on the chart six times in total, following "Lose My Breath," "Chk Chk Boom," "CEREMONY," "DO IT," and now "THIS & THAT."

On the other major chart, the Artist 100, Stray Kids also took the top spot. That marked their eighth time topping both the Billboard 200 and Artist 100 simultaneously, following "ODDINARY," "Maxident," "5-Star," "Ate," "SKZHOP HIPTAPE," "Hop," "Karma," "MIC&BRUSH," and "DO IT." They also extended their streak to nine consecutive No. 1s on Top Album Sales and Billboard World Albums. In addition, they charted in 17 categories in total, including No. 1 on Vinyl Albums, No. 4 on Digital Song Sales, No. 25 on Billboard Global 200, and No. 15 on Billboard Global Excl. US.

Through JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids said, "As a team that truly loves music and wants to give many people positive energy and strength through music, we are deeply honored to reach the historic milestone of nine consecutive No. 1s on the Billboard 200. It feels almost fated that, in our ninth year since debut, we have achieved our ninth Billboard 200 No. 1 and earned the record for the most No. 1s by a group in the 21st century. Above all, this was made possible by STAY, who have supported Stray Kids without fail. With the immense love of STAY, who have always walked alongside us, we want to show music fans around the world the endless growth of not only Stray Kids but also K-pop. We sincerely thank you."

Stray Kids will hold their first solo concerts by a male overseas artist at Japan National Stadium on the 29th and 30th.

Baek Ji-eun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.