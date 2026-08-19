Oh Jeong-yeon Reveals She Had a Rare, Hard-to-Treat Illness That Also Affected IU: "I Endured It for 30 Years Before Surgery"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Oh Jeong-yeon, a former announcer, said she underwent surgery for patulous Eustachian tube.

On the 19th, Oh said she had been suffering from patulous Eustachian tube, adding that she had only learned this year that there was a medical name for the chronic symptoms she had felt since high school.

Oh said, "I recently read that IU also canceled her planned September concert because of this, and I felt even more sorry because I know the same exhaustion that always appears when I push myself too hard with exercise or broadcasting. I thought I would have to live with the discomfort for 30 years, but once I learned it was a medical condition, I found a specialist and finally had surgery. It was a small procedure, but not a simple one."

She added, "If anyone is dealing with the same condition and feeling uncomfortable, I hope you will also carefully consider treatment like I did... If there is any improvement, I look forward to a better quality of life ahead."

Patulous Eustachian tube is a condition in which the Eustachian tube, which should normally remain closed, stays abnormally open. It can cause a person's own voice to echo loudly inside the ear or create a blocked, stuffy feeling, making it an especially painful rare and hard-to-treat illness for singers and broadcasters who rely on hearing. In addition to IU, Han Seung-yeon and Kim Young-chul have also said they suffered from the condition.

Meanwhile, Oh Jeong-yeon, a former announcer, has been working as a freelancer since leaving KBS in 2015.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.