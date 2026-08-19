Single Mom Hwang Jung-eum Opens Up About Parenting Struggles With Her Two Sons: "I Lost My Voice From Yelling"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Single mom Hwang Jung-eum opened up about the real-life challenges she faces while raising her two sons.

On the 19th, a video titled "The Day I Went to a Club With Ayumi After Doing Idol Makeup" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

That day, Hwang Jung-eum and Ayumi reminisced about their days in Sugar. They got idol-style makeup and styling done for the first time in a while and headed out for a break from parenting.

As Hwang Jung-eum left to get her makeup done, she said, "Today is a schedule to blow off some stress. I get stressed during the day, so I have to let it out at night." She added, "The kids are on vacation these days. I yelled at my two sons, and my voice got hoarse," sharing her parenting struggles.

After finishing her makeover, Hwang Jung-eum happened to run into her two sons, who were riding in a car, while walking down the street. When the children called out, "Mom," she smiled brightly and warmly told them, "Have fun and come back safely."

When the production team asked, "Where are the kids going?" Hwang Jung-eum explained, "A friend's mother is taking them to a kids' cafe right now."

Asked whether she was going out to have fun after sending the children off for the day, Hwang Jung-eum laughed and said, "That's right. I'm so grateful. Moms getting together for shared childcare is the best."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum is raising her two sons alone after her divorce.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.