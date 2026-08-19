Kim Ji-young of "Heart Signal 4" and Yoon Soo-young Reveal Their 30-Day-Old Daughter's Face... "Newborn Graduation, Only the Parents Were Excited"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Kim Ji-young, who appeared on "Heart Signal 4," celebrated her daughter Yoonseul's "newborn graduation" on her 30th day after birth by sharing the couple's first family photo. The mother and father smiled happily, but the baby girl at the center of it all looked unimpressed, drawing laughter.

On the 18th, Kim Ji-young posted a photo on her social media account along with the caption, "Everyone, we took a family photo to celebrate Seul Teacher's newborn graduation. But it was for Mom and Dad's own selfish reasons, and she is not enjoying it."

The released family photo showed Kim Ji-young and her husband Yoon Soo-young standing side by side with their daughter in the middle. Yoon Soo-young held Yoonseul in his arms, while Kim Ji-young leaned her face on her husband's shoulder and smiled brightly. The couple wore matching dark gray short-sleeved T-shirts, creating a relaxed yet warm atmosphere. In front of them was a cake topped with a candle shaped like the number '30.' It was prepared to mark the baby's 30th day since birth. While the parents could not hide their joy at taking their first family photo, Yoonseul appeared to make a face that suggested she was not especially thrilled, fitting perfectly with Kim Ji-young's caption about her parents' selfish motives.

A close-up photo of the baby's face was also shared. Wearing a white and beige hat and outfit, Yoonseul looked into the camera with chubby cheeks and bright eyes. Her face resembled her father Yoon Soo-young, while her large eyes, reminiscent of her mother Kim Ji-young, drew attention. Kim Ji-young also expressed her affection with a caption from her daughter's perspective: "Aunties and uncles, I'm no longer a newborn. I'm an infant now. Please congratulate me."

Kim Ji-young welcomed her first daughter on the 20th of last month. On the 5th, she revealed her daughter's name and face for the first time, saying, "Has there ever been another being that captured my heart this quickly?" She shared the overwhelming emotions of becoming a mother.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young first became known after appearing on Channel A's dating reality show "Heart Signal 4" in 2023. She later dated businessman Yoon Soo-young and drew attention when she announced her marriage along with news of her pregnancy. The couple held their wedding in February and welcomed their first daughter, Yoonseul, in July.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.