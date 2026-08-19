Jang Sung-Won, Jang Na-ra’s Older Brother, Undergoes Sudden Emergency Surgery: "My Shoulder Hurt Like I’d Been Shocked, and When I Went to the Hospital..."

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jang Sung-Won, the older brother of actress Jang Na-ra, shared an update that he is receiving treatment in the hospital.

On the 19th, Jang Sung-Won posted a photo on his social media showing him receiving an IV drip in the hospital.

The photo showed him undergoing treatment with an IV line attached. Jang Sung-Won explained his condition, saying, "My shoulder hurt like I’d been shocked, and when I came here, it led straight to surgery."

He added, "It wasn’t a major surgery, really, but it was still pretty scary," and shared how he felt after suddenly having to undergo an operation.

He did not reveal exactly why the infection developed in his shoulder or what kind of surgery he underwent. However, fans are worried after learning that he went to the hospital for what seemed like simple pain, only to end up having surgery.

Jang Sung-Won is also widely known as the older brother of actress Jang Na-ra and the son of actor Ju Ho-seong. He made his debut in 1995 as part of the 24th class of open-recruitment actors at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), and has appeared in the dramas Bichunmoo, Syndrome, The Time We Were Not in Love, All Kinds of Daughters-in-Law, and The Crowned Clown, as well as the films Bloody Reunion and Wish Taxi.

More recently, he made a special appearance as reporter Bong in the SBS drama Taxi Driver 3, meeting viewers once again.

Meanwhile, Jang Sung-Won married a non-celebrity in 2020.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.