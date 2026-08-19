Sim Kwon-ho, Battling Liver Cancer, Looks Completely Different After Treatment... "The Final Procedure Is Almost Over"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Olympic wrestling gold medalist Sim Kwon-ho said he is doing better after battling liver cancer and that his treatment is now in the final stage.

On the 19th, Sim appeared on the YouTube channel "Maemi Kim," where he was seen analyzing a UFC match.

That day, UFC commentator Chador introduced Sim and expressed his admiration, saying, "Our brother Sim Kwon-ho achieved a grand slam in two weight classes. He is the only one in the world, not just in Korea or Asia."

Kim Dong-hyun then asked Sim, "Have you recovered your health 100% now?" to check on his condition.

Earlier, Sim had revealed in February on TV Chosun's "Lovers of Joseon" that he was battling liver cancer.

At the time, Sim spoke candidly about why he did not begin treatment right after being diagnosed. He said, "I was afraid that if I started treatment, people around me would swarm in. I had been training normally all this time, and I did not want to stop because of liver cancer."

He added, "There were all kinds of rumors, and I hated that. I just wanted to disappear," and was seen in tears.

Later, however, he began treatment with support from those around him and underwent a procedure. At the time, Sim thanked his fans, saying, "I came back after getting the liver cancer under control. Thanks to your support, I got a good result. I will come back healthy and show you a better side of me again."

On the show, Sim also spoke directly about his current health. He said, "I had a procedure a few days ago. It was not surgery, but the final procedure. That means it is almost over."

He added with a bright expression, "My doctor said I have improved a lot. My face looks better now too, doesn't it?"

Sim also explained how his liver cancer was discovered by chance. He said, "The liver is foolish in that it has no symptoms. It was found by chance because of a broadcast."

He continued, "Now I am building up my body so I can move around in a healthier way," saying he is working to regain his strength after treatment.

He was also asked whether he planned to quit drinking for his health. Sim laughed and replied, "Still, I can't say I will quit."

Kim Dong-hyun then pleaded, "Please quit," and Sim burst into laughter as he answered, "Okay. I will quit."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.