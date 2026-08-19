Girls' Day's So Jin Wins Praise for Her Part-Time Job Days Near Ewha, as Former Manager Says, "She Had a Great Personality and Was Diligent, So I Still Remember Her"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress So Jin, formerly of Girls' Day, recently shared sweet moments from her daily life with her husband, actor Lee Dong-ha, and once again drew attention for a heartwarming story from her past. A netizen who introduced himself as the former manager of the store where So Jin once worked part-time left a warm congratulatory message, saying she was a diligent employee with a good personality.

A video titled "We Could Just Stare at Each Other and Be Happy. The Newlywed Life of Married Couple Lee Dong-ha and So Jin, Now in Their Third Year of Marriage, Revealed for the First Time" was recently uploaded to the YouTube channel Omniscient Interfering View.

The video showed the couple's everyday life in the home they built together. From the morning, they greeted each other affectionately over walkie-talkies, took care of each other's supplements, and naturally shared household chores such as cleaning the bathroom. Their newlywed home, decorated in a vintage style that they completed themselves, reflected their tastes and lifestyle more than any sense of luxury.

Lee Dong-ha's manager said that, unlike the intense image he has built through his acting, he is actually pure and innocent in real life. He also described him as a devoted husband who treats his wife as the center of the world, underscoring the couple's exceptional affection.

What caught netizens' attention, however, was a single comment under the video. A user who identified himself as the former manager of a Lotte store near Ewha wrote, "That's So Jin, who worked diligently as a morning part-timer near Ewha. She really had a great personality, and it's even more wonderful and touching to see that she has succeeded and gotten married. Take care."

The comment received many likes and was pushed to the top, drawing attention from numerous netizens. Although the writer's identity has not been verified, the specific recollection of So Jin working as a part-timer before her entertainment debut, along with the sincere congratulations, created a warm response.

In particular, viewers linked So Jin's modest and attentive demeanor on the show with the former manager's memory of her, leading to reactions such as, "Diligent people are remembered wherever they go," "It's heartwarming that a manager still remembers and congratulates a part-timer from years ago," and "You can feel So Jin's consistent personality."

Meanwhile, So Jin debuted in 2010 as a member of Girls' Day and later expanded her career into acting. She married Lee Dong-ha in 2023, becoming the first married member of Girls' Day.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.