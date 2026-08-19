Park Ha-sun Shows Off Her Luxury Shopping in the U.S., Carries a Chanel Bag and Says, "I Got a Great Deal on Sale"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Park Ha-sun showed her love for luxury brands as she enjoyed shopping for high-end items during her trip to the United States.

On the 19th, Park Ha-sun shared photos on her social media account showing her current trip to the United States.

In the released photos, Park Ha-sun is seen visiting a luxury boutique in Los Angeles. After finishing her shopping, she expressed satisfaction, saying, "This place is always so nice. It is even better because I got a great deal on sale."

In particular, the bag Park Ha-sun was carrying was a Chanel item, drawing attention as she paired a luxury handbag with her sale shopping.

Meanwhile, Park Ha-sun married actor Ryu Soo-young in 2017, and the couple has a daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.