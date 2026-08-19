Park Yeon-soo, Divorced from Han Chang-wha, Has Spent Seven Years Supporting Her Sports-Minded Siblings and Shares the Hardship of Moving Between Lodgings Nationwide

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Yeon-soo shared an update on her life as she supports her two children, both of whom are pursuing athletic careers.

On the 19th, Park Yeon-soo posted a photo of what appeared to be a lodging space on her social media account and wrote, "I’m still scared before going to sleep."

She added, "Thanks to my sports siblings, I’ve been traveling around lodgings across the country," along with a crying emoji. She was describing her daily routine of moving from place to place to support her daughter Song Ji-a and son Song Ji Wook in their athletic pursuits.

In particular, Park Yeon-soo confessed, "It’s been seven years, but I still haven’t gotten used to it. When will it end?" Her words reflected the very real struggles of a mother who still finds it difficult to spend nights alone in unfamiliar accommodations, even after years of doing so.

Meanwhile, Park Yeon-soo married former national soccer player Han Chang-wha in 2006 and had a daughter, Song Ji-a, and a son, Song Ji Wook, before divorcing in 2015. Since then, she has taken on the responsibility of raising both children on her own.

Now in her 12th year as a single mother after the divorce, Park Yeon-soo continues to actively support both children’s dreams of becoming athletes. Her daughter Song Ji-a has grown into a golfer and earned full membership in the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) last year, while her son Song Ji Wook is following in his father Han Chang-wha’s footsteps and pursuing a career in soccer.

Park Yeon-soo previously reflected on the years she spent raising her two children alone, saying, "When I was raising them by myself, I felt so heartbroken, exhausted, and as if I were running alone through a long, dark tunnel." She also expressed gratitude that her daughter Song Ji-a has grown up safely and without major problems, touching many readers.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.