Jeongyeon, Who Left JYP, Shows a Dramatically Different Mood... Shares Update Ahead of Acting Debut

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] TWICE member Jeongyeon has revealed her first update since changing agencies, showing a noticeably different mood.

On the 19th, Jeongyeon posted several photos along with a rose emoji.

In the released photos, Jeongyeon posed in front of the camera in a casual look, pairing a black shirt with a white inner top and short pants. Her long straight hair, worn down naturally, and understated makeup created a refined mood with minimal styling.

Even with an understated look, her sharp features and natural expression came together to heighten Jeongyeon's signature pure charm.

Meanwhile, Jeongyeon is set to make a fresh start at Baro Entertainment after leaving JYP Entertainment. Her older sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon, is also signed with Baro Entertainment.

Jeongyeon plans to continue her singing career as a member of TWICE while also expanding into acting and taking on a new challenge. Attention is now focused on her future activities.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.