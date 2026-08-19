Cha Ye-ryun Surprised by a Friend Wearing a Couple Look with Joo Sang-wook: "They Must Have Coordinated Their Outfits"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Cha Ye-ryun was surprised to see a friend wearing a matching outfit with her husband, Joo Sang-wook.

On the 19th, Cha Ye-ryun shared a photo with the caption, "Oh, what a cute couple look haha." The post she shared was a photo uploaded by a friend, who drew laughter by showing up in clothes similar to Joo Sang-wook's. Cha Ye-ryun, Joo Sang-wook, and their friend were at a swimming pool to spend time with their children. Dressed casually for a relaxed outing, the two caught attention by wearing nearly matching outfits, as if they had planned a couple look. Both appeared to be wearing white tops and light blue denim shorts. The friend also added to the humor by politely bowing to Joo Sang-wook, who played the villain Ju Gangchan in SBS's "Manager Kim."

Cha Ye-ryun later posted a photo of the two from behind and showed her playful jealousy, saying, "They must have called each other and coordinated their outfits........ haha."

Meanwhile, actress Cha Ye-ryun married actor Joo Sang-wook in 2017, and the couple has one daughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.