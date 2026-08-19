Han Yura, Who Wrapped Up Life in Hawaii, Gave Jung Hyung-don Only the Ends of the Kimbap: "I'll Be Back After a Lunch Appointment"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Han Yura, a television writer who returned to Korea after five years in Hawaii, also took care of her husband Jung Hyung-don's unusual tastes. She prepared a hearty breakfast for their twin daughters, and for Jung, who loves the ends of kimbap, she made a special mini kimbap lunchbox.

On the 19th, Han Yura shared photos of the food she had prepared for her family on her social media account, along with the message, "Eat well and study hard."

The photos showed neatly sliced kimbap and a bowl of warm soup filling the table. Her care was evident in the hearty meal she prepared so her twin daughters would not go hungry before heading to school early in the morning.

Even after sending her daughters off to school, Han Yura's morning was not over. This time, she packed a separate lunchbox for her husband, Jung Hyung-don. The lunchbox she revealed contained neatly arranged mini kimbap, smaller than regular rolls.

There was a reason behind her choice, and it reflected Jung's preferences. Han Yura explained, "For my husband, who loves the ends, I made mini kimbap. I'm going out for a lunch appointment." She made the mini rolls herself so that every piece could be enjoyed like a kimbap end, especially for her husband, who particularly likes the ends. Although she had plans to eat lunch outside, her thoughtfulness stood out as she prepared a meal in advance for her husband to eat alone.

Jung Hyung-don and Han Yura married in 2009 and welcomed twin daughters in 2012. Han later lived in Hawaii for about five years for the children's education, while Jung continued his broadcasting career in Korea and traveled back and forth to Hawaii to be with his family. With Han Yura and the two daughters recently returning to Korea, the family has brought its long-distance arrangement to an end.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.