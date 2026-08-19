Koo Hye-sun's 450,000-won Fountain Pen Sells Out Despite Price Controversy; She Says, "I Will Become an Artist Who Creates Good Works"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] It looks like another hit is on the way. Actress Koo Hye-sun thanked buyers after her handmade fountain pen, priced at 450,000 won, sold out.

On the 19th, Koo Hye-sun posted on her social media, "I will work harder to become an artist who creates good works. Thank you."

The photo she shared showed the sales page for the expensive fountain pen she is selling, and some products were marked sold out, drawing attention. The fountain pen was made in 13 versions, all priced at 450,000 won. According to the product details page, it was made with synthetic leather. Before the launch, Koo said, "I made a handmade fountain pen. Since it is on the expensive side, I hope people will see it as a work of art and also use it."

Koo Hye-sun previously sold the hair roller 'KOOROLL,' which she developed herself and patented, and it also sparked controversy because it was priced higher than ordinary hair rollers. It sold for 13,000 won each or 25,000 won for two, and despite the backlash, sales topped 30,000 units. This fountain pen has also been caught up in price controversy, but it has continued to sell out just one day after launch, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Koo Hye-sun made her debut in 2002 and appeared in dramas such as Boys Over Flowers, Ballad of Seodong, and Blood. She has recently expanded her career into business.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.