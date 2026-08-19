Hong Min-ki Denies Dating Violence Allegations, Says 'A's Unreasonable Behavior Led to Pressure... Will Take Legal Action Over Stalking' (Full Text)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Hong Min-ki's agency said the claims made by A are false and warned that it would take legal action over the private-life controversy surrounding the actor.

In an official statement released on the 19th, Fable Company, Hong Min-ki's agency, said, "The company and the actor would like to clarify the confirmed facts in order to prevent further misunderstandings and harm."

According to the agency, Hong Min-ki and A began dating in April, but during the relationship, it confirmed that A had remained in contact with a former boyfriend and had met other men. The agency added that A also admitted her wrongdoing in letters and messages and apologized several times.

Hong Min-ki repeatedly said he had no intention of continuing the relationship as a couple, but A allegedly kept contacting him and repeatedly made unwanted visits to his home and even to his family's home.

The agency said that around 1 a.m. that day, A came to Hong Min-ki's home, rang the doorbell and knocked on the door until 4 a.m., and then covered the front-door CCTV before kicking the door in an outrageous act.

The agency claimed, "A exploited the fact that public evaluation and image are important to the actor, and repeatedly pressured him by threatening to disclose false information to outsiders."

It also rejected A's claims posted on social networking service about a certified letter, abuse of a pet dog, and relationships with fans, saying, "She uploaded sensational claims that were not true and seriously damaged the actor's reputation."

The agency stated, "We will do our utmost to ensure the facts are clearly established through objective evidence and lawful procedures." It added, "For the repeated contact and approach against the actor's wishes, we plan to take legal action related to stalking. For the act of publicly disclosing and spreading false information and damaging the actor's reputation, we will pursue all necessary civil and criminal measures, including defamation."

Earlier that day, A claimed on her social networking service that she had been subjected to verbal abuse and gaslighting by Hong Min-ki during their relationship, and that he continued to threaten her and make unwanted physical contact even after they broke up. Last month, she also released a document alleging that Hong Min-ki threw a soju bottle, assaulted and threatened her, and injured her by riding an electric scooter while intoxicated.

She also alleged that Hong Min-ki made disparaging remarks about women and fans, and that he abused his pet dog by cursing at it and kicking it.

▶The following is the full official statement from Hong Min-ki's side

Hello. This is Fable Company.

First, we sincerely apologize for causing concern to many people over the matter involving our actor Hong Min-ki (hereinafter referred to as "the actor").

Because this arose from a private relationship, the actor had hoped to resolve matters with the other party (hereinafter referred to as "A") amicably and had refrained as much as possible from public responses or legal action.

However, on the 19th, A disclosed on her personal social networking service the certified letter sent to the actor and related posts. The contents include many claims that differ from the facts as we understand them, and they have since spread rapidly through the media and online communities. Accordingly, the company and the actor would like to clarify the confirmed facts in order to prevent further misunderstandings and harm.

A and the actor began dating around April 2026, but during the relationship, we confirmed that A was continuously contacting her former boyfriend. A admitted in a letter and private messages that she had met other men during the relationship, and said, "I know I don't even have the right to come close to you when I think about the hurt I caused you. I am truly sorry, with no excuse." She acknowledged her wrongdoing and apologized several times. However, the actor judged that the trust between them had been broken beyond repair and made it clear on multiple occasions that he had no intention of continuing the relationship as her boyfriend.

Even so, A kept contacting the actor and asking to meet again. She repeatedly made unwanted contact and approached him on her own, visiting his home frequently and even going to his family's home.

This situation continued until recently. Around 1 a.m. today, she came to the actor's home and rang the doorbell and knocked until 4 a.m. According to CCTV footage secured by the company, A also covered the camera at the front door with a sticker so it could not record, then kicked the front door.

In addition, A exploited the fact that public evaluation and image are important to the actor, and repeatedly pressured him by threatening to disclose false information to outsiders. She also did not hesitate to make remarks such as, "Whether it's true or not, I'm just going to sue you. If I sue first, you'll be finished," "You have a lot to lose," "Whether you cursed or not doesn't matter because the truth isn't important," and "Once it goes to trial, there's nothing you can do."

Even after the actor refused to meet her, A went so far as to send a certified letter containing false claims about him. Today, she also uploaded sensational and untrue claims on social networking service, including allegations of abuse of a pet dog and deception in his relationship with fans, seriously damaging the actor's reputation.

The company will do its utmost to ensure the facts are clearly established through objective evidence and lawful procedures. For the repeated contact and approach against the actor's wishes, we plan to take legal action related to stalking. For the act of publicly disclosing and spreading false information and damaging the actor's reputation, we will pursue all necessary civil and criminal measures, including defamation.

We also respectfully ask that you refrain from reckless speculation about unverified matters and from amplifying or reproducing false information.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.