Kim Ji-min says she’s been binge eating every three hours after pregnancy: "Kim Jun-ho, who got Mounjaro, is wasting away next to me"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Kim Ji-min shared an update on her pregnancy cravings, saying her appetite has become unusually strong since becoming pregnant.

On the 19th, Kim Ji-min posted a video along with the caption, "Maybe pregnancy cravings are just an excuse. I guess I was only holding back so I wouldn’t gain weight."

The video showed Kim Ji-min devouring a wide range of foods, from Chinese dishes to pasta and ramen. She said she had not usually enjoyed jjambbong, but added, "I’m craving jjambbong so much," revealing how her tastes have changed since becoming pregnant.

Kim Ji-min also wrote, "I’m legally binge eating every three hours under the excuse of pregnancy cravings! Mr. Mounjaro is wasting away beside me, while the pregnant lady is bouncing around."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho last year after three years of dating. The couple had undergone in vitro fertilization in hopes of having a child, and they received many congratulations after announcing Kim Ji-min’s pregnancy on the 30th of last month.

At the time, Kim Ji-min said, "Our first IVF attempt began with my brother encouraging me not to push myself or rush things. I’m so grateful that our little Duruppie came to us on the very first try, as if he had been waiting for this day." Her due date is reported to be in February next year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.