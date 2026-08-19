Shinji Denies Jaw Surgery Rumors, Reveals Real Reason Her Face Changed: "I Lost Weight and Got Dental Treatment"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Shinji of Koyote has addressed recent rumors that she underwent jaw surgery. She explained that the misunderstanding arose while she was receiving prosthetic dental treatment because of a problem with her jaw joint.

On the 19th, a video titled "The Story You've Been So Curious About, I'll Tell You Now" was released on the YouTube channel "Eotteoshinji?!?".

Shinji said, "I decided to restart my dental treatment," as she headed to the dentist. She had recently been suspected of having jaw surgery because her mouth looked unnatural. Shinji explained, "I have an open bite, so I can't bite through food. That is why I lengthened my teeth, but many people said it looked bad, so I gradually filed them down. Then my molars became higher, and when I close my mouth, the shape looks even more uncomfortable." She added, "Even I wondered, 'Why does my mouth look like that?' so I ended up getting treatment."

Shinji's doctor explained, "She first came to the hospital because of a problem with her jaw joint. Her oral structure prevented her teeth from closing properly, so we raised the bite and treated her so the teeth could close. We only attached prosthetics to the biting surfaces." He also dismissed the jaw surgery rumors, saying, "People may think she had double-jaw surgery with a simple procedure, so I feel a little proud. She must have been under a lot of stress. She only received prosthetic treatment."

He continued, "She had an open bite, but once that was corrected, her image changed from cute to more mature. That altered her appearance, and she also lost a lot of weight in the meantime." He also released Shinji's X-ray, saying, "If she had undergone double-jaw surgery, it would all show up on the X-ray, but it is completely clean. There is nothing around the jaw joint."

Shinji said, "People think of me as plump and cute, but it has already been 28 years since I started my career as a singer. I think several factors came together, including the passage of time and weight loss, and my dental treatment made my mouth look even more uncomfortable. That is probably why people thought that way."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.