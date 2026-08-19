Lee Ji-hyun Opens Up About the Struggles of Being a Single and Working Mother: "If Someone Could Just Help With Childcare and Housework, I’d Feel So Much Better"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of Jewelry, opened up about the difficulties of being a single mother and a working mom.

On the 19th, a video titled "Seo In-young Was Shocked by Jewelry's Lee Ji-hyun, Revealing Her Luxury High-End Hair Salon for the First Time (+Billions in Sales)" was uploaded to Seo In-young's YouTube channel.

In the video, Seo In-young visited Lee Ji-hyun, who runs a hair salon as its marketing director. Seeing Lee Ji-hyun for the first time in a while, Seo In-young was concerned by how much thinner she looked than before and asked, "Why are you so skinny?"

Lee Ji-hyun asked Seo In-young for help, saying, "It's so hard. My two kids are on vacation, so I really need you."

Seo In-young then transformed into a one-day part-time worker at the salon to help her. She spent the busy day washing dishes, cleaning, greeting customers, and running various errands.

After finishing work, the two gathered in the staff room for a meal. Lee Ji-hyun explained, "I don't even have time to eat. If I do, I'm grateful. It's really just 10 minutes." She added, "Otherwise, customers are waiting. That's how a salon works."

After working there herself, Seo In-young also sympathized, saying, "People come and go so quickly, and it drains you. I talk a lot, and the customers talk a lot too, so it's exhausting." She added, "I think it must be very stressful."

But the biggest challenge Lee Ji-hyun pointed to was her physical stamina. She said, "More than that, it's my energy. If someone could just help with childcare or housework, I think I could breathe a little easier."

Seo In-young then advised her to "meet a man who can help you." Lee Ji-hyun made everyone laugh by replying, "To find a man who can help, I need time to meet one, but I don't even have time to sleep."

Lee Ji-hyun, who recently launched a YouTube channel, said she decided to show more of her life as a single mother working hard.

Seo In-young encouraged her, saying, "A lot of people will watch this and find strength from it. You have children, so you need to keep going even more. You have to grit your teeth and push through."

Lee Ji-hyun joked, "My teeth have already given out," but also said, "I want to connect with people who share the same pain as I do, and with other mothers." She expressed hope for her future activities.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun went through the pain of two divorces, in 2016 and 2020, and is currently raising her daughter and son on her own.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.