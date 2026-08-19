Jung Hyung-don Ends His Life as a Long-Distance Dad, Heads to Pyeongchang County with Han Yura and Their Twin Daughters for a Complete Family Trip

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Jung Hyung-don, who has ended his life as a long-distance dad, enjoyed a domestic trip with his family.

Han Yura shared several photos on the 19th, along with the caption, "A short but happy trip to Pyeongchang County."

The photos showed Jung Hyung-don and Han Yura spending a relaxed time in Pyeongchang County with their twin daughters. From Jung Hyung-don walking side by side with his grown-up daughters to the family enjoying water activities together, the images captured the warm atmosphere of the trip.

Jung Hyung-don and Han Yura also drew attention by taking photos of their reflections in a window and striking heart poses, showing their unchanged affection as a couple.

Meanwhile, Jung Hyung-don married former broadcast writer Han Yura in 2009, and they have twin daughters. For a long time, Jung Hyung-don lived as a long-distance dad while Han Yura stayed in Hawaii with their two daughters for their education. Recently, however, his wife and daughters returned to Korea for good, bringing that period to an end.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.