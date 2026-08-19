Hwang Jung-eum Reveals ‘Actress Syndrome’ After Leaving Sugar: "She Put Scripts in a Louis Vuitton Bag and Pretended to Be Busy"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Hwang Jung-eum drew attention after behind-the-scenes stories from the time she worked as an actress following her departure from Sugar were revealed.

On the 19th, a video titled "The day I wore idol makeup and went to a club with Ayumi" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

That day, Hwang Jung-eum and Ayumi reminisced about their Sugar days, got idol-style makeup and styling for the first time in a while, and enjoyed a break from parenting.

At that point, Ayumi brought up the time when Hwang Jung-eum left Sugar and shared a candid story.

Ayumi said, "What was sad about Jung-eum was that she left Sugar first in 2004. Sugar had very strict rules, but as soon as Jung-eum left, everything was relaxed." She added, "We could even buy cell phones, and going out had been banned, but then we were free to do whatever we wanted."

She then recalled a time when they met again after Hwang Jung-eum began her acting career following her departure from Sugar.

Ayumi said, "You had just started acting then, and we ran into each other in Apgujeong after a long time." She continued, "Jung-eum didn't leave the group happily. Maybe she wanted to show us, 'I'm doing really well now,' or maybe she was heading into a new project, but she came carrying a Louis Vuitton bag with a script inside."

"She came in saying, 'Hi, long time no see.' Then she left right away, as if she were some busy actress. She wasn't busy at all, but she acted like she was," she said, drawing laughter.

Hearing this, Hwang Jung-eum laughed and joked, "Why is she so funny today? She sounds like someone who has been drinking."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.